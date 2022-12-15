Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 3, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Brisbane Heat will lock horns with the Melbourne Renegades in the 3rd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 at the Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns.

Brisbane Heat had a disappointing season last time out, finishing seventh in the points table with three wins and 11 losses. Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades were the wooden spoon holders, having won just three games while losing 10.

Both sides will be aiming to improve their performance this time around and live up to their capabilities. The Heats have a star-studded batting lineup with the likes of Sam Billings, Jimmy Pearson, and Colin Munro, who will fill the holes in the absence of Usman Khawaja. They also have a decent bowling lineup with some domestic stars.

On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades look brilliant on paper this season. Aaron Finch and Nic Maddinson in the batting department, followed by T20 superstar Andre Russell, make them a strong unit. The experienced Kane Richardson and Afghan sensation Mujeeb Ur Rehman will lead the bowling unit of the Renegades.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details:

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 3, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: December 14, 2022, Tuesday, 01:45 pm IST

Venue: Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Pitch Report

The pitch at Cazaly's Stadium is helpful for the pacers. Wrist spinners could also play a crucial role at this venue. The wicket will get better to bat on as the game progresses, and anything more than 170 could be a good total.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Cairns are expected to range between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat will miss the services of Matt Renshaw, Michael Neser, Usman Khawaja, and Marnus Labuschagne.

Probable XI

Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson(C/WK), Xavier Bartlett, Ross Whiteley, Matt Kuhnemann, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson

Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Renegades will be without Shaun Marsh.

Probable XI

Sam Harper(WK), Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson(C), Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Wells, Andre Russell, Tom Rogers, Akeal Hosein, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

Melbourne Renegades look more balanced on paper as compared to Brisbane Heat since the latter will be without the services of many of their key players. However, they still have a formidable unit, which could prove to be a challenge for the Renegades.

Prediction: Melbourne Renegades to win this encounter.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

