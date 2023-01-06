Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 32, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes will face off in Match No. 32 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Saturday, January 7. The match will take place at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

The Hurricanes, led by Matthew Wade, had a great chance of securing back-to-back wins over the Adelaide Strikers on Thursday, January 5. However, that wasn’t the case as they lost the match at Adelaide Oval after failing to defend 229 on a batter’s paradise.

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott and Zak Crawley scored half-centuries after which Tim David played a cameo. Thereafter, Patrick Dooley got two important wickets. But their efforts went in vain as Matt Short’s hundred robbed them of a well-deserved victory.

The Renegades, on the other hand, are placed at fifth in the points table with a net run rate of +0.007. However, a 33-run win over the Melbourne Stars in their previous game would give them a lot of confidence. It also brought an end to their four-match losing streak.

After being put in to bat first, the Renegades put 141 on the board. Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh and Mackenzie Harvey scored in their 30s. Thereafter, Tom Rogers picked up five wickets in four overs and helped the Renegades restrict the Stars to 108 for nine.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 32, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 7, 2022, Saturday, 12:35 pm IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Pitch Report

The pitch at the Docklands Stadium has been fairly good for batting. Teams batting first should look to post above the 160-run mark to have any chance of winning. Chasing should be the way forward for teams.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 32-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 30s.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades

Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Hobart Hurricanes

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Zak Crawley, Tim David, Asif Ali, Mitchell Owen, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

Both teams have struggled somewhat of late in the tournament. The chasing team should be able to come up trumps in the next match. The Hurricanes may not be confident defending a score after facing defeat against the Strikers.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

