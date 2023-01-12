Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 39, Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers will lock horns in Match No. 39 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Friday, January 13. The match will take place at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, are currently sitting at the top of the points table with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.938. They will go into the match after handing Jimmy Peirson’s Brisbane Heat back-to-back defeats. They won their previous match by eight wickets.

After being asked to chase down 156, the Scorchers lost both their openers in pretty quick succession. However, an unbeaten 132-run stand between Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglis made sure the Scorchers chased down the target with as many as 22 balls to spare.

The Thunder, led by Chris Green, are precariously placed in the middle of the points table, mostly because of their poor start to their campaign. But a four-match winning streak brought them back in the hunt. However, the Sydney Sixers handed them a seven-wicket loss in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, the Thunder only managed to score 133 for the loss of eight wickets. Thereafter, the Sixers chased down the target in 16.2 overs after Moises Henriques and Jordan Silk scored half-centuries at the Showground Stadium.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Match Details:

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Match 39, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 13, 2023, Friday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Showground Stadium has been fairly decent for batting, but fast bowlers have also got quite a bit of assistance from the surface. Bowlers need to make use of the new ball to reap rewards. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be fairly pleasant with temperatures around the 21-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain and humidity will be in the 70s.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder

Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Sam Whiteman, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Usman Qadir

Perth Scorchers

Cameron Bancroft, Stephen Eskinazi, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

The Perth Scorchers have been in brilliant form and have arguably been the standout team of the tournament. Although the Thunder will be playing at home, it won’t be easy for them to get past Turner’s men.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win the match.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : David Warner to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes