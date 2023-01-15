Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 43, Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers will lock horns with each other in Match No.43 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Sunday, January 15. The match will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Sixers, captained by Moises Henriques, are sitting pretty in the second spot of the table with 13 points and a net run rate of -0.015. The team, in the meantime, have welcomed back Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon into the squad, which will strengthen them.

Both Lyon and Smith recently played in back-to-back Test series against West Indies and South Africa. The Sixers are on a two-match winning streak and will go into the game after beating the Sydney Thunder by seven wickets. Sean Abbott became the Player of the Match for his spell of 4-0-9-3.

The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, have clearly been the standout team of the tournament so far. With 16 points under their belt from 10 matches, they are placed on top of the points table. Their net run rate of +1.160 is also the best among the teams taking part in the championship.

They are on a three-match winning streak and interestingly, every other time, they chased targets down. The Scorchers have lost only six wickets in their last three games, which proves their batting strength. They defeated Sydney Thunder in their previous game by nine wickets.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 43, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 15, 2022, Sunday, 01.45 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Sydney has been a decent one for batting. The bowlers may not have a lot of room for error. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 60s.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Jordan, and Todd Murphy/Nathan Lyon.

Perth Scorchers

Cameron Bancroft, Stephen Eskinazi, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, and Lance Morris.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

The Scorchers have done well, but beating the Sixers in the latter’s backyard may not be easy by any means. It’s also not known how the Scorchers would perform if given a chance to defend targets.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

