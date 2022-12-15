Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 5, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers are scheduled to lock horns in Match No. 5 of the Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday, December 16. The Sydney Showground Stadium is set to host this exciting encounter.

The Thunder, led by Jason Sangha, had a lucky escape in their earlier match against the Melbourne Stars where they won by one wicket after chasing down 123 off the last ball. They will be looking to put forth a better showing at home against the Strikers.

The pace-bowling unit of the Thunder did well against the Stars, but their batters faced a lot of trouble. Had Gurinder Sandhu, batting at No.9, not played a cameo of 20 off 16, the Thunder wouldn’t have been able to secure two crucial points.

The Strikers, led by the very experienced Peter Siddle, will be happy with how they turned up against the Sydney Sixers on Wednesday. Having won their opening match by 51 runs in their own backyard, the Strikers will be brimming with confidence.

Matthew Short set the tone with a 53-ball knock of 84 with 11 fours and two sixes, helping the Strikers score 184/6 after opting to bat first. Thereafter, Henry Thornton and Rashid Khan picked up seven wickets to break the backbone of the Sixers batting unit.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details:

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 5, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: December 16, 2022, Friday, 02:45 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch in Sydney is expected to be an excellent one for batting. A high-scoring contest seems to be on the cards. Bowlers may not have a lot of room for error. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Playing conditions will be cool with temperatures around the 16-degree Celsius mark. There will be 24 percent cloud cover, but the heavens won’t open up. The humidity will be in the 60s at night.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (c), Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brendan Doggett

Adelaide Strikers

Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c)

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

The Strikers have a strong bowling attack and the Thunder batters aren’t in the best of form. If the likes of Rashid and Thornton find their feet, the Thunder may find themselves in a lot of trouble.

The Strikers were also impressive with the bat last time around and are the favorites to come up trumps against the Thunder

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win this encounter.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the Cricket Updates.

Poll : Rashid Khan to pick up 3+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes