Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 50, Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder will lock horns in Match No. 50 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Friday, January 20. The match will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, are currently placed second in the table with 17 points and a net run rate of .297. Although they are already through to the playoffs, the Sixers will want to finish on top of the points table. But for that, they need to win both their last two matches.

Having won four matches in a row, the Sixers will be brimming with confidence. They will go into the match after beating the Adelaide Strikers by 59 runs. Steve Smith was their star performer after he became the Player of the Match for scoring 101 off 56 with five fours and seven sixes.

The Thunder, led by Chris Green, on the other hand, are precariously placed fourth in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.328. With two matches left, the Thunder don’t have room for complacency by any stretch of the imagination.

They will go into the game after beating the Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets and that should give them a lot of confidence. Left-handed batter Matthew Gilkes was adjudged the Player of the Match after scoring an unbeaten 74 off 55 balls with seven fours and one six.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 50, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 21, 2023, Saturday, 01:35 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Pitch Report

The pitch in Sydney has been a decent one, but three out of four games went against the chasing teams. Hence, batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain in Sydney as of now and playing conditions will be pleasant. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 60s.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Todd Murphy

Sydney Thunder

Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Blake Nikitaras, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Usman Qadir, Brendan Doggett

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

The Sixers are a brute force at home, which is evident from the fact they have won all four matches at the SCG. Moreover, having won matches in a row, they will go into the next game as favorites.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win the match.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

