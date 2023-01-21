Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 51, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars will face off in Match No. 51 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Sunday, January 22. The match will take place at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The Heat, captained by Jimmy Peirson, are placed fifth in the table with 11 points and a net run rate of -0.592. After once languishing at the bottom of the table, Peirson’s men have a chance to go to No. 3, displacing the Melbourne Renegades, led by Aaron Finch.

They are currently on a three-match winning streak and beat the Hobart Hurricanes in their previous match. Michael Neser became the Player of the Match after he finished with figures of 4-0-27-3. Matt Renshaw carried on his good form and scored 41 off 31 with four fours.

The Stars, led by Adam Zampa, are already out of the competition as they are placed at the bottom of the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.276. All they can play for is pride or be party-poopers for others. They lost to the Brisbane Heat in their previous match.

After putting up a score of 159 for seven on the back of Nick Larkin’s 36-ball 58, the Stars had a genuine chance of securing victory. However, Matt Renshaw scored an unbeaten 90 and also hit a last-ball boundary to take the Heat past the finish line.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Match Details:

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Match 51, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 22, 2023, Sunday, 08:10 am IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba has been fairly good for batting and has helped the team batting second. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain in the morning, which could lead to a short delay. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat

Josh Brown, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (wk), James Bazley, Michael Neser, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Melbourne Stars

Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, James Seymour, Nick Larkin, Clint Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa (c)

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction

Barring a game against table-toppers Perth Scorchers, the Brisbane Heat have won all their matches at the Gabba. It shows how strong they have been at home.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat to win the match.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : Adam Zampa to pick up 2+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes