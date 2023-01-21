Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 52, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades will lock horns in Match No. 52 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Sunday, January 22. The match will take place at the Perth Stadium.

The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, are one win away from advancing to the final of the tournament. They are currently placed at the top of the table with 20 points and a net run rate of +1.242. Another win will ensure that the Scorchers finish atop the table by the end of the league stage.

They will go into the match after beating Travis Head’s Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets at the Adelaide Oval. David Payne got the Player of the Match award after he finished with figures of 3-0-20-3. Aaron Hardie also chipped in with a 30-ball knock of 43.

The Renegades, led by Aaron Finch, are third in the table and they couldn’t climb any further in the points table even if they win their next two matches. They will go into the match after an eight-wicket loss at the hands of the Sydney Thunder at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

After opting to bat first, the Renegades scored 142 for the loss of nine wickets. Will Sutherland scored an unbeaten 23-ball 42 and took his team to a respectable score. However, Matthew Gilkes’ 74 off 55 and guided the Thunder through to an eight-wicket win.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 52, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 22, 2023, Sunday, 01:45 am IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Pitch Report

The pitch in Perth has been a pretty sporting one. Run-making hasn’t been tough but the bowlers haven’t returned empty-handed. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperatures will be around the 27 degrees Celsius mark with the humidity not on the higher side.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

Cameron Bancroft, Stephen Eskinazi, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Peter Hatzoglou, Lance Morris.

Melbourne Renegades

Martin Guptill, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Critchley, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Fawad Ahmed.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

The Scorchers have won five out of their six matches at the Perth Stadium. Beating them at home won’t be easy for the Renegades by any means.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win the match.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

