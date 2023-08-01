"Biggest fraud in ODI cricket "- Fans fume as Suryakumar Yadav throws away yet another start in 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Suryakumar Yadav faced the wrath of fans after failing to utilize chance in the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies on Tuesday, August 1, in Trinidad. Batting at number 6, he scored 35 (30) before departing in the 46th over without converting his start.
He walked to the crease in the 39th over when India were 244/4, having just lost Shubman Gill (85). The platform was well set for Surya to play his natural aggressive game as was the need of the hour with India aiming for a big finish in the final ten overs.
The flamboyant batter got off to a start and looked in decent touch, smashing two sixes and as many four en route to 35. However, Suryakumar left the job midway after failing to clear the fielder at backward point while trying to hit over him.
Fans were frustrated and disappointed to see Suryakumar Yadav waste yet another opportunity in ODI cricket. He has been backed consistently by the Indian team management this year but is yet to repay the faith with a big knock. They trolled him for the same and pointed out his dismal record in ODI cricket.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions on the issue:
"He would be the first one to admit that his ODI numbers haven't been up to the standards"- Rahul Dravid on Suryakumar Yadav
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid recently opened up about Suryakumar Yadav's struggles in the ODI format, stating that he is still learning the trades of 50-over cricket. In a video uploaded by BCCI, Dravid said:
"Surya is a really good player, there is no doubt about that. He has shown that. Especially in T20 cricket, in domestic cricket, in white-ball cricket. He has some very good performances. He would be the first one to admit that his ODI numbers haven't been up to the standards or the standards that he has set in T20."
"He's also probably learning ODIs. He has played a lot of competitive T20 cricket through the IPL before he made his debut for India. In One-dayers he hasn't played as much competitive cricket, because there is no IPL for one-dayers.
Do you agree with Dravid's views? Sound off in the comments section.