×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Bihar's Ranji trophy comeback after 20 years gets off to a winning start

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
News
21   //    30 Nov 2018, 23:04 IST

Bihar played Sikkim at the Moin Ul Haq Stadium
Bihar played Sikkim at the Moin Ul Haq Stadium

After a 20-year-long wait, Bihar finally took ground again in Ranji Trophy cricket on Wednesday. However, they were put on the backfoot immediately in their comeback to domestic cricket after two decades, as their top order batsmen failed to put up any fight whatsoever and gave away their wickets to loose shots.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first at Patna, the Bihar top order batsmen surrendered in front of the Sikkim bowlers.

At one point of time, they had lost six wickets for just 70 runs on the board. It looked like Bihar would be bundled up for a double-digit score. However, the No. 6 and No. 8 batsmen Ashutosh Aman and Vivek Kumar took charge and added an invaluable partnership of 141 runs for the seventh wicket, which led Bihar to a respectable total of 288 runs.

While the Bihar batsmen were struggling to score runs, the Sikkim bowlers were on the money right from the word go. Ishwar Chaudhary in particular was outstanding, and terrorized the opposition dressing room with his brilliant spell of bowling. Chaudhary took as many as 6 wickets while conceding 78 runs.

Bihar eventually made a full recovery as their bowlers ran through the Sikkim batting, dismissing them for 81 and 108 in the two innings. Bihar won the match by 395 runs as Sikkim fell well short of the target of 504.

Nevertheless, several critics have started questioning the performance of the Bihar team. Experts and former cricketers alike have expressed disappointment in the batting order of the team, criticizing the poor tactics shown by the Bihar team management.

MS Dhoni had made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar

It is worth noting that star Indian batsman MS Dhoni has a strong connection with the Bihar team. Dhoni was born on 7th July 1981 in Ranchi, which was then in the state of Bihar. However, in the present day, Ranchi is the capital of Jharkhand.

Dhoni had started playing cricket for his school at the age of 12, and eventually made his Ranji Trophy debut for the state of Bihar. In his first game, Dhoni had impressed everyone with a half-century, and he even scored his maiden hundred in Ranji Trophy cricket playing for Bihar.

However, after a few years, when the state got divided, the cricket infrastructure of the state went to Jharkhand got its own team. This threatened the existence of Bihar cricket, as the likes of Dhoni started playing for Jharkhand.

The people of Bihar would hope that the region produces many more cricketers who make the nation and the state proud.

Topics you might be interested in:
Ranji Trophy 2018-19 MS Dhoni Leisure Reading
Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Saurabh is a final year student at the Department of Media Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru. A promising sports broadcaster, his insights on the game of cricket make him a known face in the realm of cricket media.
After 408 days and 28 balls, Yuvraj Singh gets off the...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can make a comeback to Indian team after a...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy: Parvez Rasool aims for India comeback after...
RELATED STORY
6 players who could receive national call-up after Ranji...
RELATED STORY
J&K to play four home matches in Ranji Trophy
RELATED STORY
J&K, Tripura cricketers overwhelmed as Ranji Trophy...
RELATED STORY
'Performances count only when team does well,' says J&K's...
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for in Ranji Trophy 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Top 3 favorites to win the trophy
RELATED STORY
Can Out of Sorts Yuvraj Revive His Career At The Venue He...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us