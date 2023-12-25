BIM 10 2023-24: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The BIM 10 2023-24 is a domestic T10 cricket tournament organized by the Barbados Cricket Association that will start on Wednesday, December 27. A total of 33 matches are scheduled to take place in the tournament at the Desmond Haynes Oval in Bridgetown.

The six teams that are participating in this tournament are Settlers, Guardians, Pelicans, Voyagers, Titans, and Warriors. The final of the tournament will take place on Monday, January 15.

This is the second season of the tournament. Over 90 Barbadian cricketers were drafted to six teams last season which took place from December 5-21 at the University of the West Indies 3W’s Oval in Barbados.

Settlers defeated the Guardians in the final of the tournament last season. Guardians elected to bowl after winning the toss. Settlers posted a total of 103 runs for the loss of seven wickets with the help of Kevin Wickham’s knock of 45 runs off 21 deliveries.

Guardians came close but fell short of the target by five runs. They were bundled out for 98 runs in 9.3 overs. Raymond Bynoe was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 20 runs in two overs. Wickham won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

BIM 10 2023-24: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, December 27

Warriors vs Guardians - 9:30 PM

Thursday, December 28

Settlers vs Voyagers - 12:00 AM

Titans vs Pelicans - 9:30 PM

Friday, December 29

Voyagers vs Warriors - 12:00 AM

Pelicans vs Guardians - 9:30 PM

Saturday, December 30

Titans vs Settlers - 12:00 AM

Warriors vs Pelicans - 9:30 PM

Sunday, December 31

Voyagers vs Titans - 12:00 AM

Guardians vs Settlers - 9:30 PM

Monday, January 1

Titans vs Warriors - 12:00 AM

Tuesday, January 2

Settlers vs Pelicans - 9:30 PM

Wednesday, January 3

Guardians vs Voyagers - 12:00 AM

Warriors vs Settlers - 9:30 PM

Thursday, January 4

Guardians vs Titans - 12:00 AM

Pelicans vs Voyagers - 9:30 PM

Friday, January 5

Guardians vs Warriors - 12:00 AM

Pelicans vs Titans - 9:30 PM

Saturday, January 6

Voyagers vs Settlers - 12:00 AM

Pelicans vs Warriors - 9:30 PM

Sunday, January 7

Settlers vs Titans - 12:00 AM

Warriors vs Voyagers - 9:30 PM

Monday, January 8

Guardians vs Pelicans - 12:00 AM

Tuesday, January 9

Settlers vs Guardians - 9:30 PM

Wednesday, January 10

Titans vs Voyagers - 12:00 AM

Voyagers vs Pelicans - 9:30 PM

Thursday, January 11

Titans vs Guardians - 12:00 AM

Pelicans vs Settlers - 9:30 PM

Friday, January 12

Warriors vs Titans - 12:00 AM

Settlers vs Warriors - 9:30 PM

Saturday, January 13

Voyagers vs Guardians - 12:00 AM

Semi-Final 1: TBC vs TBC - 9:30 PM

Sunday, January 14

Semi-Final 2: TBC vs TBC - 12:00 AM

Monday, January 15

Final: TBC vs TBC - 12:00 AM

BIM 10 2023-24: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

BIM 10 2023-24: Full Squads

Settlers

Athelbert Brathwaite, Camarie Boyce, Chaim-Alexis Holder, Dario Cumberbatch, Demetrius Richards, Gavin Moriah, Jomel Warrican, Kadeem Alleyne, Keon Harding, Kevin Stoute, Kevin Wickham, Marlon Welcome-Goodman, Michail Austin, Shakkae Marshall, Thierry Walcott, Zidane Clarke

Guardians

Damel Evelyn, Demario Richards, Garry Austin, Jadeja Edwards, Jair McCallister, Jamali Lynch, Javed Leacock, Jayden Roberts, Kyle Corbin, Rico Webb, Romario Greaves, Roshon Primus, Ryshon Williams, Shakere Parris, Shayne Moseley, Tahj Tavernier

Pelicans

Akeem Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Ian Boyce, Jaden Edmund, Jamar Ifill, Jonathan Drakes, Joshua Bishop, Joshua Drakes, Mario Albert, Neil Browne, Ravendra Persaud, Renaldo Brathwaite, Reviera Cottle, Shian Brathwaite, Tauron Gibson, Vataly Wilkinson

Voyagers

Akeem Springer, Amari Goodridge, Deswin Currency, Dre Springer, Dwayne Smith, Gadson Bowens, Giovonte Depeiza, Jadan Jones, Jai-Bari Yarde, Jamaine Bullen, Jason Greene, Jatario Prescod, Javon Grosvenor, Johann Layne, Larry Babb, Shane Dowrich

Titans

Aaron Jones, Antonio Morris, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Maynard, Devon Phillips, Javon Searles, Kalvin Marcus, Kemar Harte, Matthew Jones, Nyeem Young, Raymon Reifer, Rivaldo Clarke, Shamar Marshall, Shomari Davis, Steffaun Griffith, Zachary McCaskie

Warriors

Alcindo Holder, Andre Marshall, Chad Williams, David Carter, Hakeem Perryman, Jared Gilkes, Jediah Blades, Jonathan Carter, Kemar Smith, Marradon Bend, Miguel Cummins, Shamar Springer, Yvan Grant, Zidan Harewood, Zion Brathwaite, Zishan Motara

