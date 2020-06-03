Lord’s honours board

Considered as the Mecca of cricket, the Lord's Cricket Ground has released its home and visitors' honours board XI. Surprisingly, Bishan Singh Bedi was the only Indian to feature in the latter list.

The Lord's Cricket Ground released the playing XIs on social networking site Twitter which featured some heavyweights of the game who claimed a five-wicket haul or made a century in Tests during their career.

Graham Gooch was picked as the captain of the home honours board XI. He was placed alongside former skipper Sir Alastair Cook to open the innings. England's current Test captain Joe Root and Denis Compton followed the two openers with Kevin Pietersen joining in at number five.

Alec Stewart was handed the keeping responsibilities while two all-time greats, Ben Stokes and Sir Ian Botham, completed the all-rounders' list. Derek Underwood, Fred Trueman and James Anderson were selected as the leaders of the bowling pack.

The visitors’ honours board XI, which looks equally impressive, South Africa's Graeme Smith was chosen to lead a side that consisted of some of the famous captains of the game. With the likes of Sir Gordon Greenidge, Sir Don Bradman, Sir Viv Richards, Sir Garry Sobers, Allan Border, Kumar Sangakkara in their side, this team would give any playing XI in the world a run for their money.

India's Bishan Singh Bedi joined Sir Richard Hadlee, Malcolm Marshall and Glenn McGrath in the bowling department to complete a good balance between the bat and the ball in the side.

Bedi took 273 wickets in 77 international matches for India. He also has a half-century to his name in Test cricket.

Lord’s home honours board XI

Sir Alastair Cook, Graham Gooch (captain), Joe Root, Denis Compton, Kevin Pietersen, Alec Stewart (wicket-keeper), Ben Stokes, Sir Ian Botham, Derek Underwood, Fred Trueman, James Anderson.

Lord’s visitors honours board XI

Graeme Smith (captain), Sir Gordon Greenidge, Sir Don Bradman, Sir Viv Richards, Sir Garry Sobers, Allan Border, Kumar Sangakkara (wicket-keeper), Sir Richard Hadlee, Malcolm Marshall, Bishan Singh Bedi, Glenn McGrath.