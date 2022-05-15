BLS vs GICB, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 19: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Important Stats and Dream11 Prediction

GICB (Gros Islet Cannon Blasters) will take on BLS (Babonneau Leatherbacks) in the 19th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 on Sunday at 9:15 PM IST.

Babonneau Leatherbacks have performed admirably in this year's St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, while the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters haven't done as well. The Leatherbacks have won both their games, but the Gros Islet Blasters are struggling, winning only one of their three games.

The Leatherbacks are expected to win, as they have more in-form players who can help the team continue their winning streak.

GICB vs BLS Probable Playing XIs

GICB

Jehan Boodha, Khan Elcock, Jeandell Cyril, Lee Solomon, Tarrique Edwards (c), Zymani Sexius, Royce Paul, Dalton Polius, Zidane Arthur (wk), Dornan Edward, and Rene Montoute.

BLS

Bradley Marquis, Alex Joseph (C), Steven Abraham (WK), Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph, Kerry John, Jevaughn Charles, Devon Eugene, Anselm Gittens, Alvin Lafeuille, and Sanjay Hayle.

Match Details

Match: GICB vs BLS, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 19.

Date and Time: May 15, 2022; 09:15 PM IST.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

Pitch Report

The ground at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia is batting-friendly. The ball doesn't move much and comes on to the bat well, so expect a high-scoring affair. Spinners could be key, especially in the second innings.

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Dream11 team top picks

Wicketkeeper

Steven Abraham could be the top pick in today's Dream11 team. He could give you additional points from stumpings and catches. Alvin Lafeuille is another good wicketkeeper pick from this match.

Batters

A Joseph and L Solomon are the two best batters in today's Dream11 team. Both bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in their previous matches.

All-rounders

Caleb Thomas is a top all-rounder pick in the Dream11 fantasy team for this game, He bats in the top order and also completes his quota of two overs with the ball. In the last match against South Castries Lions, he scored 23 runs and also took two wickets. Shervon Joseph is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

J Charles is a good option, as he has taken wickets this season. In the last match, he took two wickets, giving his team an early advantage in the match. D Edwards could be another good bowling pick, as he's a leg spinner and could come handy.

Three best players to pick in GICB vs BLS Dream11 prediction team

Caleb Thomas (BLS) - 323 points

Shervon Joseph (BLS) - 173 points

Tarrique Edwards (GICB) - 125 points.

Key stats for GICB vs BLS Dream11 team

Jevaughn Charles - 3 wickets

Lee Solomon - 37 runs and 1 wicket

Caleb Thomas - 69 runs and 6 wickets.

GICB vs BLS Dream11 Prediction Team

Fantasy suggestion #1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Lafeuille, S Abraham, A Joseph, D Polius, L Solomon, C Thomas (c), S Joseph (vc), T Edwards, J Charles, D Eugene, and D Edwards.

Fantasy suggestion #2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Lafeuille, S Abraham, A Joseph, D Polius, L Solomon, C Thomas (c), S Joseph, T Edwards (vc), J Charles, D Eugene, and D Edwards.

