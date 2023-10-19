Bowlers shine again as India restrict Bangladesh in 256/8 in 2023 World Cup clash

Jasprit Bumrah (2/41), Ravindra Jadeja (2/38), and Mohammed Siraj (2/60) shone with the ball again as India held Bangladesh to 256/8 in the 2023 World Cup match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh, who were without skipper Shakib Al Hasan, got off to a solid start as openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das added 93 runs. India kept things tight in the first few overs before Tanzid hooked Bumrah for six over fine leg to end the seventh over. The batter struck two more fours in the next over bowled by Mohammed Siraj.

India suffered a blow in the ninth over when Hardik Pandya twisted his ankle in the follow-through while attempting to stop a straight drive from Das with his foot. The all-rounder hobbled off the field and Virat Kohli completed the over. There were more worries for India as the next over bowled by Shardul Thakur went for 16 runs. Tanzid hammered him for 6, 4, 6 off consecutive deliveries.

The excellent stand ended when Tanzid (51 off 43) was trapped leg before by Kuldeep Yadav as he missed an attempted sweep off a quicker one. Jadeja then had Najmul Hossain Shanto (8) caught plumb in front of the wicket. The batter went back to an arm ball and rapped on the back pad. A brilliant one-handed stunner KL Rahul behind the stumps sent Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3) on his way as he ticked one down leg off Siraj.

Bangladesh’s hopes of posting a competitive total suffered a telling blow when the set Das threw it away. He was back in the hut for 66 off 82 balls, caught at long-off while trying to go after Jadeja. Mushfiqur Rahim slog-swept the left-arm spinner for a six at the start of the 32nd over. However, the wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

Thakur had his first of the day when Towhid Hridoy (16 off 35) mishit a cross-seam delivery to short midwicket. Mushfiqur’s resistance ended on 38 off 46 balls when he was brilliantly caught by Jadeja. The Bangladesh batter attempted an uppish cut off Bumrah only for Jadeja to take a flying catch to his right at backward point.

Mahmudullah lifts Bangladesh at the death

The experienced Mahmudullah provided some momentum to the innings in the slog overs. In the 46h over, he whipped Thakur for a four through backward square leg and slammed the next one over deep midwicket for a maximum.

In the next over, Nasum Ahmed (14) struck Siraj for two fours being caught behind off a short ball. In Siraj’s next over, Mahmudullah managed to clear the ropes with another big hit.

It needed a brilliant yorker from Bumrah to end Mahmudullah’s resistance for 46 off 36 balls in the last over. Shoriful Islam (7*), however, ended Bangladesh’s innings on the high, launching the final ball of the innings over extra cover for a maximum.