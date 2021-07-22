BPH-W vs LNS-W Prediction: Who will win today's The Hundred Women's 2021 match?

Birmingham Phoenix will take on the London Spirit in the second match of The Hundred Women's 2021. The game will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 23.

Phoenix has a good overseas trio that aligns with their homegrown talent in the Hundred. They will be one of the teams to watch out for in The Hundred Women’s 2021.

Phoenix is led by Amy Jones, who will be key to their chances in the tournament. While it is unclear where Jones will bat, her flexibility could prove to be handy for the franchise.

At the top of the order, Shafali Verma is one to watch out for in the Hundred with the Indian batter atop the T20I rankings. Verma will be key for Phoenix to get a quick start.

Jones and the Australian duo of Katie Mack and Erin Burns will be keen to get the innings going in the middle order.

The withdrawal of Elyse Perry, one of the greatest women’s cricketers, will hurt the team’s chances, but Phoenix still has a lot of experience in their side to pull through.

Emily Arlott will lead the bowling department alongside Kristie Gordan, while young guns Issy Wong and Ria Fackrell could prove to be valuable additions to the side.

The Spirit will be led by Heather Knight and is perhaps the most well-rounded team on paper in the Hundred. With Tammy Beaumont and Knight at the top of the order, Spirit has a bank of runs,

Deandra Dottin is also set to add further experience to the middle order.

The presence of Deepti Sharma and Chloe Tyron adds more layers of depth to the batting line-up. Sharma will be key with the ball as well and will be ably supported by the likes of Freya Davies and youngster Grace Scrivens.

London Spirit’s experience to trump Birmingham Phoenix’s exuberance?

The London Spirit is stronger on paper than their opponents Birmingham Phoenix. The hosts have a line-up full of superstars with international pedigree, and the presence of Knight and Beaumont, along with all-rounders Deepti and Dottin, make them a very well-rounded side.

For Phoenix, the onus will be on Shafali and Jones to score heavily, along with Burns and Mack. Birmingham lacks some experience in their bowling attack, which could hurt their chances against Spirit in the Hundred.

Prediction: London Spirit to win the match.

