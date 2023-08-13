BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 13th, 2023

In the 19th match of the Hundred Women's competition, Birmingham Phoenix Women will clash with Oval Invincibles Women at Edgbaston, Birmingham on August 13, Sunday.

Under the leadership of Evelyn Jones, Birmingham Phoenix Women are enduring a challenging season this time around. Their campaign commenced with a heavy defeat to Northern Superchargers by seven wickets.

After their second encounter ended in a no result, the side lost two consecutive contests to Manchester Originals Women and Welsh Fire Women and are at the bottom place in the table.

Oval Invincibles Women are also having a poor tournament. In four encounters, they have won just one and lost two, with one game ending without a result. They are carrying the sixth position on the table and are determined to climb up the ladder.

Ahead of the exciting clash, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 game.

#3 Alice Capsey (OVI-W) - 8.5 Credits

Alice Capsey, the Oval Invincibles Women’s all-rounder, has scored 66 runs from three innings. The batting all-rounder has also showcased her prowess by picking up one wicket as well.

She has the capability of giving a good number of fantasy points in both batting and bowling departments, making her an important vice-captaincy choice in the BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 game.

#2 Sophie Devine (BPH-W) - 9 Credits

Birmingham Phoenix Women’s all-rounder Sophie Devine has amassed 102 runs from three innings. She emerged as the leading run-scorer for her team. However, she has failed to create an impact with the ball.

With a lot of experience in her kitty with both bat and ball, we can expect her to give a lot of valuable fantasy points to your fantasy team in the BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 game.

#1 Marizanne Kapp (OVI-W) - 9 Credits

Marizanne Kapp, the Oval Invincibles bowler, is the team’s leading wicket-taker with seven scalps from three innings. The medium pacer is known for her immaculate lines and lengths in the initial and middle overs.

Proving she is also handy with the willow, Kapp ended the previous season as the team’s third highest scorer. She appears to be the most valuable fantasy pick in the BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 game.

