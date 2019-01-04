BPL 2018/19: 4 retired players to look out for

AB de Villiers

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is simply one of the most popular and fan-followed T20 leagues in Bangladesh. Ever since its inception in 2012, it has grown rich in stature and has attracted a lot of overseas superstars.

It has undergone major changes which include the inclusion of the Decision Review System (DRS) for the first time. Also, the number of overseas players in each side has been reduced to four from five.

The 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is scheduled to start on 5th January 2019. The seven playing teams are Rangpur Riders, Dhaka Dynamites, Comilla Victorians, Chittagong Vikings, Khulna Titans, Rajshahi Kings, and Sylhet Sixers.

While most of the players in Bangladesh Premier League are uncapped or established T20 stars, some of them are retired cricketers. These retired cricketers offer great leadership skills in addition to their significant impact on the next generation cricketers.

Here, we take a look at the retired cricketers to watch out for.

#4 Ryan ten Doeschate

T20 Triangular Tournament - MCC, Nepal & Netherlands

Ryan ten Doeschate, the specialist all-rounder, is undoubtedly one of the most talented cricketers produced by the Netherlands. He was roped in by Rajshahi Kings for the 2019 edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Doeschate has a splendid record in T20Is as he has scored 6233 runs from 313 matches at a strike-rate of 135.41. Doeschate is very useful with the bat at the lower end of the batting line-up. He can also chip in with some overs during the middle-overs of the game and can reduce the momentum of the opposition with his medium pace and slower balls.

Despite making an international comeback in 2017, he bid adieu to the game in October 2018. Ryan ten Doeschate will look to capitalize on the opportunities he gets in the upcoming league and thus is also one of the top cricketers to watch out for.

