The sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is set to get underway tomorrow (5th Jaunary) and all seven teams in the competition would have finished all their preparations going into the tournament.

The 2018-19 edition would have got underway on October 1 last year but due to the General Elections in the country, it has been pushed to January 5 with the final taking place on February 8. Because of the delayed start, the tournament will be missing a few star players as there are a few T20 franchise-based leagues and international fixtures going on at the same time.

However, the tournament will have the presence of some of the top cricketers in the world including the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shahid Afridi, Sandeep Lamichhane etc. The players who are already busy with international and BBL commitments will join their respective BPL sides soon. The tournament will also feature David Warner and Steve Smith as the banned Aussie players will be playing to get ready for their international return, which is just over two months away.

The format of the 2018-19 BPL will be similar to the Indian Premier League as all the seven teams will be contesting in a round-robin league where each side will be playing against every other team just once, unlike twice in the IPL. After the end of the league stage, the top four teams will contest in the playoffs to decide the winner. The top two teams will play the first qualifier and the winner will get a direct entry to the final. The loser of the match will take on the winner of the eliminator (third vs fourth) in the second qualifier and the winner will qualify for the final.

The league will take place in five phases across three different cities. Phase 1 will be played in Dhaka while Phase 2, phase 3, phase 4 and phase 5 will be taking place in Sylhet, Dhaka, Chittagong and Dhaka respectively.

Schedule:

Phase 1 (Dhaka) - (5 January - 13 January 2019): Sher-e-Bangla Stadium

5 January 2019: Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings

5 January 2019: Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings

6 January 2019: Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers

6 January 2019: Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders.

8 January 2019: Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans

8 January 2019: Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders

9 January 2019: Sylhet Sixers vs Chittagong Vikings.

9 January 2019: Khulna Titans vs Rajshahi Kings.

11 January 2019: Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders

11 January 2019: Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings

12 January 2019: Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans

12 January 2019: Dhaka Dynamites vs Sylhet Sixers

13 January 2019: Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings

13 January 2019: Chittagong Vikings vs Comilla Victorians

Phase 2 (Sylhet) - (15 January - 19 January 2019): Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

15 January 2019: Khulna Titans vs Rajshahi Kings

15 January 2019: Sylhet Sixers vs Comilla Victorians

16 January 2019: Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings

16 January 2019: Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders

18 January 2019: Sylhet Sixers vs Dhaka Dynamites

18 January 2019: Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians

19 January 2019: Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders

19 January 2019: Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans

Phase 3 (Dhaka) - (21 January - 23 January 2019): Sher-e-Bangla Stadium

21 January 2019: Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings

21 January 2019: Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings

22 January 2019: Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders

22 January 2019: Dhaka Dynamites vs Comilla Victorians

23 January 2019: Chittagong Vikings vs Rajshahi Kings

23 January 2019: Khulna Titans vs Sylhet Sixers.

Phase 4 (Chittagong) (25 January - 30 January 2019): Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

25 January 2019: Sylhet Sixers vs Rajshahi Kings

25 January 2019: Chittagong Vikings vs Rangpur Riders.

26 January 2019: Sylhet Sixers vs Khulna Titans

26 January 2019: Chittagong Vikings vs Rajshahi Kings

28 January 2019: Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians

28 January 2019: Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders

29 January 2019: Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings

29 January 2019: Chittagong Vikings vs Comilla Victorians.

30 January 2019: Chittagong Vikings vs Dhaka Dynamites

30 January 2019: Sylhet Sixers vs Rajshahi Kings

Phase 5 (Dhaka) (1 February - 8 February 2019) – Sher-e-Bangla Stadium

1 February 2019: Dhaka Dynamites vs Comilla Victorians

1 February 2019: Chittagong Vikings vs Sylhet Sixers

2 February 2019: Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders

2 February 2019: Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans

4 February 2019: Eliminator (Third-ranked team vs Fourth-ranked team in the point table)

4 February 2019: Qualifier 1 (First-ranked team vs Second-ranked team in the point table)

6 February 2019: Qualifier 2 (Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator)

8 February 2019: Final (Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2)

9 February 2019: Reserve Day (Final)

