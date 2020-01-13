BPL 2019-20: Chattogram Challengers advance to Qualifier 2 with a 7-wicket win over Dhaka Platoon

Vinay Chhabaria

Chattogram Challengers are one step away from the finale

Chattogram Challengers booked their berth in Qualifier 2 with a resounding 7-wicket victory against Dhaka Platoon in the Eliminator match of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. Rayad Emrit (3/23) and Mahmudullah (34*) were the heroes for the Challengers in this match.

Chasing a modest target of 145 runs in a high-pressure match, Chattogram got off to a slow start as Chris Gayle (38) batted at a strike rate of 77.55 in his 49-ball knock. The team's other opener, Ziaur Rahman (25) struck 3 fours and 2 sixes in his quickfire innings to balance the momentum. Imrul Kayes (32) stitched a 49-run partnership with Gayle before Shadab Khan (2/32) sent both the batsmen back to the pavilion.

The Chattogram-based franchise needed 43 runs off 5.2 overs when Mahmudullah joined hands with Chadwick Walton (12*). The Bangladeshi-Caribbean duo drove the team home by scoring the required runs in 18 deliveries only. Mahmudullah smashed 4 maximums in his 14-ball innings to guide his team to Qualifier 2.

Earlier in the day, Chattogram had won the toss and elected to field first. The Challengers got off to a dream start as they reduced Dhaka to 60/7 in 12.4 overs. Emrit dismissed three top order batsmen while Nasum Ahmed (2/11) scalped two wickets. Mominul Haque (31) was the sole player who gave a fight from Dhaka. However, even he lost his wicket in the 11th over.

Miraculously, lower order batsman, Shadab Khan (64*) played the best T20 knock of his career so far and struck his maiden T20 half-century to revive Dhaka. He hit 5 fours and 3 sixes besides being unbeaten at the end of the innings. Thisara Perera (25) supported him in the middle for some time as the Asian pair took Dhaka to a respectable total.

Courtesy of this victory, Chattogram Challengers have now reserved their spot in Qualifier 2. They now await the result of the ongoing battle between Rajshahi Royals and Khulna Tigers in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, Dhaka Platoon's BPL 2019-20 campaign ended today.