BPL 2019-20: Muktar Ali, Imrul Kayes inspire Chattogram Challengers to a 6-wicket win over Dhaka Platoon

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Match 21- Dhaka Platoon vs Chattogram Challengers

Dhaka Platoon did not have the best of homecomings as they suffered a 6-wicket loss at the hands of Chattogram Challengers in their first match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20's second Dhaka leg.

Chattogram skipper Imrul Kayes (54*) won the Man-of-the-Match award for his patient innings in the middle. Kayes played the anchor role for the Challengers as they successfully chased down the target of 125 runs. The visitors took 18.3 overs to accomplish the target but the run chase contained a few hiccups.

Imrul Kayes got the Man-of-the-Match award.

Openers Lendl Simmons (15) and Junaid Siddique (8) were back in the pavilion before the 4th over ended. Chadwick Walton (25) hit one four and three sixes in his whirlwind knock but even he lost his wicket in the 10th over. Ultimately, Ryan Burl (13) and Nurul Hasan (5*) contributed their bit and drove Chattogram home. Wahab Riaz (2/18) was the pick of the bowlers for the home team.

Earlier in the day, Chattogram had won the toss and elected to field first. Tamim Iqbal (21) and Anamul Haque (14) got Dhaka off to a fine start. The duo added 32 runs for the first wicket but the succeeding batsmen could not carry forward the momentum generated by them. Ryan Burl (2/1) and Muktar Ali (2/18) reduced Dhaka to 68/7 in 13.2 overs.

Mominul Haque (32) held one end up but his partners did not offer him much assistance. Riaz (23) and captain Mashrafe Mortaza (17*) took Dhaka Platoon to 124/9 in 20 overs. There was a lot of miscommunication between the Dhaka batsmen as Anamul, Mominul and Riaz lost their wickets because of run outs.

With this win, Chattogram Challengers have strengthened their grip on the first position with 12 points from 8 matches. Dhaka Platoon are at fourth position with 8 points from 7 matches. Their net run rate also took a beating because of this loss.

Platoon skipper Mashrafe Mortaza.