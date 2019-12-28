BPL 2019-20: Soumya Sarkar's 88* goes in vain as Rajshahi Royals defeat Cumilla Warriors by 15 runs

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Soumya Sarkar scored an unbeaten 88 for Cumilla Warriors

Bangladesh all-rounder Soumya Sarkar tried his best to snap Cumilla Warriors' losing streak, picking up a wicket and then slamming an unbeaten 88. However, Rajshahi Royals' brilliance ensured that the Warriors suffered their fourth consecutive loss in the Bangladesh Premier League 2019.

Chasing a target of 191 runs off 20 overs, the Warriors got off to a sorry start as their top three batsmen could not contribute much to the scoreboard. Robiul Islam (12), Stiaan van Zyl (21) and skipper Dawid Malan (3) returned to the pavilion before the 10th over.

Sarkar then held up one end steadfastly while at the other end, Sabbir Rahman (25) and David Wiese (16*) contributed their bit. However, the target proved to be too much for Cumilla as they fell short by 15 runs.

Sabbir Rahman

Shoaib Malik (1/19) was the pick of the bowlers for Rajshahi as the Pakistani veteran bowled three excellent overs in the middle. His compatriot Mohammad Irfan (1/24) supported him to perfection.

Earlier in the day, Cumilla won the toss in Dhaka and invited their rivals to bat first. Liton Das (24) and Afif Hossain (43) provided a solid start to the Royals. Malik (61) then anchored the innings while Andre Russell (37*) gave the finishing touches to lift the Rajshahi-based franchise to a score of 190 runs in 20 overs. Russell smashed 4 sixes in his 21-ball knock.

Andre Russell

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/25) was the star for Cumilla with the ball as he kept a check on the run flow. Sunzamul Islam (1/20) meanwhile bowled a maiden over in his four-over spell, but the lackluster performance of the other bowlers allowed Rajshahi to put up an imposing total.

With this victory, Rajshahi have strengthened their grip on the second position with 10 points in 6 matches. They are just 2 points behind the number 1 team, Chattogram Challengers.

Cumilla Warriors, on the other hand, continue to be at the fifth position with just 4 points in 7 matches.