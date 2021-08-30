BR vs JAM Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

The Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs will lock horns in Match No. 10 of the 2021 CPL on Wednesday, September 1 at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Royals, led by Jason Holder, made a poor start to the ongoing CPL as they lost to the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders in back-to-back matches. However, on Sunday, August 29, the Royals beat the Jamaica Tallawahs by 15 runs and opened their account in the CPL.

After electing to bat first, the Royals found themselves in trouble. However, Glenn Phillips and Raymon Reifer’s 79-run stand for the fifth wicket helped them post 161 on the board. Earlier, opening batter Johnson Charles set the tone for the innings with a 17-ball 25.

While defending the score, the Royals picked up three early wickets. A 66-run stand between Shamarh Brooks and Carlos Brathwaite kept them at bay for a while. But the Royals kept chipping in with crucial wickets. In the end, they restricted the Tallawahs to 146 for nine.

The Tallawahs, on the contrary, made a thumping start to the CPL. They thrashed the Saint Lucia Kings by 120 runs in their opening game at Warner Park. Andre Russell scored the fastest CPL fifty off 14 balls and helped the Tallawahs post the second-highest CPL team total of 255.

In the very next game, the same batting lineup imploded to some extent. Russell bagged a golden duck and couldn’t replicate his heroics from the game against the Kings. Despite the loss, the Tallawahs still have a net run rate of 2.625, the best among CPL participants.

Can the Royals get past the Tallawahs?

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League Final (CPL)

The Royals’ bowling has well and truly been bolstered by the inclusion of Raymon Reifer in the lineup. Though he bowled seven wide last time, he also managed to pick up three crucial wickets.

Mohammad Amir and Oshane Thomas are already in excellent form, having economy rates of less than six. Batting is a strong point for the Tallawahs as they have some of the brutal strikers of the ball.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win the CPL match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee