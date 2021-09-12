BR vs SLK Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

Saint Lucia Kings and the Barbados Royals will lock horns in the 28th match of CPL 2021 on Sunday, September 12, at the Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Royals, led by Jason Holder, have been knocked out of the competition. On Saturday, September 11, the Saint Lucia Kings beat them by 14 runs by the DLS Method. The loss also meant Holder and co. would end the league stage of the CPL at the bottom of the points table.

After inserting the Kings to bat first, the Royals made an impressive start. Mohammad Amir got rid of both openers - Andre Fletcher and Mark Deyal - in quick succession. Thereafter, Joshua Bishop dismissed Roston Chase, the Kings’ leading run-getter in the CPL, for a seven-ball duck.

Faf du Plessis and David Wiese resurrected the Kings’ innings with a 51-run stand off 36 balls. But Hayden Walsh Jr got his maiden wicket in CPL 2021 by nipping out Wiese. Du Plessis went on to play until the 17th over, scoring 84 runs off 54 balls with five fours and four sixes.

Tim David showed his class with a 23-ball 34 before Keemo Paul smashed his way to an unbeaten 11-ball 22. In their run chase, the Royals got off to a blistering start, courtesy Johnson Charles and Shai Hope. However, both of them got out after getting into their 30s.

Jason Holder scored a quick-fire 24-ball-34, but once he got out to David Wiese, the writing was on the wall for the Royals. Meanwhile, with the victory, the Kings moved up to third in the table, below Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Can the Royals end CPL 2021 on a high?

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League Final (CPL)

The Royals’ bowling lineup has looked lacklustre in CPL 2021. Barring Mohammad Amir, others, including Holder and Wash Jr, haven’t quite fired and have leaked way too many runs.

Most of the Kings’ batters have stepped up in crisis in CPL 2021. It won’t be easy for the Royals’ bowlers to stop them. Barring any miraculous performances, the Kings should be able to win this CPL 2021 game.

Prediction: Saint Lucia Kings to win this CPL game.

