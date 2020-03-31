Brad Hogg claims Virat Kohli's playing style is similar to that of Ricky Ponting

Hogg also compared the playing styles of Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Babar Azam to legendary cricketers.

The Australian spinner is yet to retire from international cricket, having made his debut in 1996.

Virat Kohli

Australian spinner Brad Hogg has compared Indian captain Virat Kohli's batting style to that of former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting.

In an interactive Q&A session on Twitter, Hogg shared his thoughts on the playing styles of Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Babar Azam and Kohli while also naming his predicted XI for the first Ashes Test match next year.

The styles each play:

Williamson - Sachin

Kohli - Ponting

Smith - Don

Lara is unique, but Babar is the only one left so he has a bit of living up to do. #Hoggytime. https://t.co/BkF9VJC1P7 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 31, 2020

Hogg was asked by a fan to draw parallels between the playing styles of the current generation players to those of Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara and Don Bradman.

The 49-year-old chinaman claimed that Williamson is similar to Tendulkar, Kohli's style is similar to that of Ponting and Steve Smith is of the mould of Don Bradman.

He also added that West Indian legend, Lara is unique and Pakistan's Babar Azam, who was the fourth player in his 'Fab Four' list will need to do a bit to reach the southpaw's standards.

A member of Australia's World Cup-winning squads in 2003 and 2007, Hogg is yet to retire from the sport having made his ODI debut back in August 1996 and his Test debut a few months later in October.

The left-arm spinner was last seen in action in January 2018 when he represented the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League.