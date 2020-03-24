Brad Hogg gets in on the "Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli" debate by responding to fan on Twitter

A Pakistani fan on Twitter asked Brad Hogg who he thought was the better batsman between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

Hogg maintained a neutral stance in the debate, adding that it would be great to watch the two share the field.

Brad Hogg chimed in on who he thought the better batsman was

Subcontinental social media has been embroiled in the “Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli” debate for a while now. Opinions vary, of course, depending on what side of the border one hails from.

One particular Twitter user chose to put the question to veteran Aussie chinaman bowler, Brad Hogg. The former Australian international chose to remain neutral in his response, vouching for a healthy competition between the two.

Hogg believes the two batsmen lead the way for their respective countries and are the best the nations have to offer at the moment. He also believes that the two of them on the same field could make for a great Test match.

That contest does seem unlikely as of now, with there being no bilateral series played between the two rival nations. The last Test match between India and Pakistan came back in 2007, before either of the two superstars had even made their debut.

Hogg also suggested that as fans, we must enjoy the two great batsmen at work, while referring to the Indian captain as the senior and Azam as the junior.

That's Putting me in Dangerous territory.

Who is it?

Both lead the way for there country. It will be a great Test Match when you can watch both of them play on the same field together. Let's appreciate the best at work. Kohli the senior Babar the junior #hoggytime #onthefence https://t.co/qvWkkntIgU — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 24, 2020

With the coronavirus outbreak, it is unlikely that we will see either of these two batsmen in action for a while. Kolhi last turned out for India in the Test series in New Zealand earlier in the month. Azam last played competitive cricket in the PSL for Karachi Kings before the tournament was suspended as well.