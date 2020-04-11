×
Brad Hogg labels Nathan Lyon as the best off-spinner in the world

  • Hogg was impressed by Lyon's performance during the 2019 Ashes series, which helped Australia retain the urn.
  • Lyon currently stands third in the list of leading Australian wicket-takers in Tests, only behind Warne and McGrath.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 11 Apr 2020, 15:39 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin (left) and Brad Hogg (right)
Ravichandran Ashwin (left) and Brad Hogg (right)

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg picked Nathan Lyon as the best off-spinner in the world. Additionally, the former cricketer opined that the latter had taken over the mantle from Ravichandran Ashwin over the past year.

In a Question and Answer session with fans on Twitter on the 11th of April, Hogg praised Lyon for his incredible performances in the longest format of the game. He elaborated that the Aussie had been a slightly better contributor for his team. However, he also stressed that both spinners had continued providing fans with several outstanding performances.

“I feel Lyon has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off-spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve there games and not be complacent where they are at. #hoggytime,” Hogg said.

Lyon stands third in the list of highest wicket-takers for Australia in Test cricket. In 96 Tests, the off-spinner has taken 390 wickets at an average of 31.58. The list is topped by Shane Warne who has 708 wickets, with Glenn McGrath in second spot having bagged 563 wickets.

Even in recent times, Lyon has been a consistent performer for his country and was instrumental as the Aussies retained the Ashes in 2019, wherein the spinner popped up with 20 wickets.

Published 11 Apr 2020, 15:39 IST
Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Nathan Lyon
