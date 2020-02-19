Brett Lee names India and Australia as the most impressive teams in the Women’s T20 World Cup

Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur

What’s the story?

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee feels hosts Australia, and India, are the frontrunners to win the coveted Women’s T20 World Cup. He also said that the hosts will have to be wary of a side boasting the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

In case you didn’t know...

The three times when India made it to the knockouts, they lost the semi-finals, while Australia are the title defenders this year. The two sides will play the opening game of this edition of the marquee tournament.

The heart of the matter

“The first game at the Sydney Showground between Australia and India could set a tone for the tournament, with a match-up between two of the most impressive teams in the game,” Lee said.

“With Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in their batting unit, we’ll also need to keep a close eye on India, a side who are set to add a fourth dimension to this tournament,” he added.

What’s next?

The India vs Australia tournament opener will be played on Friday, February 21. Both the sides have formidable squads which will not give an inch to each other.