Brian Lara engages with fans on Reddit over a fun-filled Q-and-A session

Brian Charles Lara is a name that will remain at the top international cricket, along with some very elite company in Sir Bradman, Sir Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and so on. There has been no end to all the wizardry that he scripted with his willow, over his entire run as a cricketer. Who can forget the 375 and 400 he amassed at Antigua on separate occasions, or the 501 for Warwickshire – all of them being records that will never be beaten in the game. He was also the record-holder for most Test runs until a certain Tendulkar came forth and took his place.

Despite it having been long since he hung up his boots, Lara is still prevalent among cricketing circles, and is one of the biggest advertisers of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup of 2019. His fans were treated to a pleasant surprise earlier today, as he took to Reddit, for a sudden Q-and-A session.

On yesterday, September 5th, Lara posted:

“Hi Reddit. This is Brian Lara checking in from New York City where I’m here as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour, driven by Nissan. I look forward to spending some time answering your questions!”

Lara's post was welcomed hugely by the massive throng of cricket enthusiasts who started flocking to the thread and posting questions in huge numbers. Here, we pick out a few of the best ones:

Q. Hi Brian, Who do you rate as the top test batsmen and bowlers in the world at the moment?

A. “Batsmen - Virat Kohli and Joe Root. Bowlers - Anderson and Rabada.”

Q. Hi Brian, who was the toughest spinner you played against and why?

A. “Always a difficult question this! Muttiah always confused me in the early part of our confrontation, whilst Shane Warne didn't. Having said that, as my innings grew I felt I had more control over Muttiah, whilst Shane seemed to grow in confidence. They were definitely the two best spinners of my time!”

Q. What do you think of cricket in the Olympics? Do you think it will help cricket grow as a sport?

A. “The T20 format lasts just 3 hours so I don't see why it can't be included in the Olympics. It was nice to see golf get that opportunity again, it's time for cricket now!”

Q. How do you feel about the 2019 (and possibly the 2023) Cricket World Cup having been restricted to a 10 team affair?

A. “The most important thing for the ICC to consider is the growth of the game, where that will happen is in the T20 format. All the countries that are taking to the sport as of late are naturally attracted to T20 format since it's the most exciting. Moving onto the longer formats, you want good quality and intense cricket and only the best teams in the world can offer that. Therefore, I feel the number of teams in the World T20 being 16 and the number in the ODI World Cup being 10 is just right!”

Q. If you could pick a day to relive once again, what day would it be and why?

A. “Chasing 418 against Australia in the last innings of a Test match, with a young and inexperienced team whilst facing a 4-0 series defeat.”

Lara soon signed off, but not before before posting a message:

“Hi all, thank you so much for sending in your questions, I really enjoyed answering them.

I would love to stick around and answer them all but I'm due at a #CWCTrophyTour school visit right now so have to run. Cheers, Brian.”