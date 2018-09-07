Brian Lara supports shorter-format, wishes to witness Cricket at Olympics

The legendary Carribean cricketer, Brian Charles Lara has expressed his wish to see Cricket at the Olympics as well as voiced his support for T-20 cricket.

Lara, who holds the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket, in a recent Reddit question-answer session said that shorter format can help players in enhancing their skills in the longer version of the game as well.

Having appeared in 299 ODIs for West Indies, Lara considers that the experience of limited overs cricket, helped him score quickly in Test cricket and same could T-20 cricket do for cricketers of this generation,

"I had 25 or so (ODI appearances) before my second test match, which helped me with the attacking side of my game. If I was to play cricket in this era, with the advent of T20, I feel it would have the same effect on me where it wouldn't affect my ability to play test cricket but only enhance it allowing me to score faster," said Lara in his Reddit AMA.

The 40 years old also desires to witness cricket back at the Olympics, as it last made an appearance in the 1900 Summer Games in Paris with Great Britain taking home the gold medal.

"The T20 format lasts just 3 hours so I don't see why it can't be included in the Olympics. It was nice to see golf get that opportunity again, it's time for cricket now!" said Lara.

Lara also extended his support for the inclusion of more teams in both the ICC ODI World Cup as well ICC World Twenty-20, for the growth of cricket all-around the World,

"The most important thing for the ICC to consider is the growth of the game, where that will happen is in the T20 format. All the countries that are taking to the sport as of late are naturally attracted to T20 format since it's the most exciting. Moving onto the longer formats, you want good quality and intense cricket and only the best teams in the world can offer that." Lara said.

"Therefore, I feel the number of teams in the World T20 being 16 and the number in the ODI World Cup being 10 is just right!"

Needless to say, the Caribbean legend believes in the power of sports to bring people together and wishes to see Cricket grow by manifolds in the coming years.