×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bring back the colours: A case for popularizing 'away' kits in international cricket

Ratul Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
317   //    05 May 2019, 17:40 IST

Lasith Malinga donning both of Sri Lanka's jerseys for the 2017 Champions Trophy
Lasith Malinga donning both of Sri Lanka's jerseys for the 2017 Champions Trophy

For the millennial cricket fan, one of the chief talking points in the lead up to any edition of the World Cup are the team kits to be sported by the participant teams. It was truly the 1992 edition of the quadrennial showpiece that coloured kits were elevated to normalcy from the aberrations of World Series Cricket and day-night ODI tournaments in Australia, and ever since, it has been a vibrant evolution for jerseys in the ever-growing universe of the sport.

Until the recent years. There was a time when there would be a sense of curiosity before the commencement of any bilateral series or multilateral tournaments (at least when such affairs involved day-night games before the red ball was banished from limited overs cricket) regarding the frequent changes in kit design. The patterns have stabilized, with less and less radical changes coming in the last decade and a half with long-running arrangements between teams and respective kit manufacturers.

What has been completely at loggerheads with the original fetishization of coloured kits is the unfortunate saturation of the hues donned by different teams. If the idea behind adopting Kerry Packer's innovation was to present a pluralist aesthetic for the viewer in emulation of other team sports, chiefly football, the current lot is a rather bland expression of it.

Right now, there are seven teams in the top ten qualifiers for England & Wales 2019 that don nearly indistinguishable shades across a couple of base colours. While Afghanistan, England, India and Sri Lanka have their ODI kits entrenched in a very narrow spectrum of blue (the pool of monotony only widens if we look at Associate teams on the brink like Scotland and Nepal), Bangladesh, Pakistan and South Africa sport their primary hues on the deeper side of green (with Ireland's current departure from their fluorescent shades worsening this pot). This gravitation towards homogeneity is exactly what the nostalgic minimalism of the 1992 World Cup kits had promised against.

A case for 'away' kits

Question is, what can be done about it? Fortunately, the solution lies in something not too radical to experience - away kits, something that is considered essential in other team sports. Australia has toyed with different coloured kits for home and away, switching to the dominantly secondary colour in green as their primary colours on several occasions. The inversion of colours has also been a popular practice - of which Australia, England and West Indies are the most common exponents - as a manner of distinguishing between ODI and T20I kits.

The most definitive experiment in this direction was done during the Champions Trophy in 2017, when three of the eight participating teams - Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa - came into the tournament with two sets of kits each. This was after the 2016 World Twenty20 paving the way, with Bangladesh, Scotland and Sri Lanka going in with 'clash kits'.

Is it possible to regularise a regime of differential colour combinations as a matter of policy? A sudden change in favour of aesthetic variety may not actually be received by fans, who are entitled to attach immense cultural identification with the primary colours sported by the teams they support.

Advertisement

While fair compromises may be accommodated in bilateral encounters between teams with kits sharing similar primary colours where the hosts would enjoy the preference in retaining their primary colours, multilateral affairs - no less the World Cup - would call for a standardised formula for such determinations when teams match up at neutral venues.

A possible solution to such conundrums could lie in awarding preference to the higher ranked team on the day of contention, which would also add a nice visual measure to the International Cricket Council’s ranking system.

A little too late for the World Cup, but...

A hypothetical exercise of applying these principles to the upcoming World Cup might put the theory to test. The fact that all participants face one another in an epic round-robin stage only serves to enliven our imagination in this endeavour.

For the moment, the focus must undoubtedly be on breaking the blue and green deadlocks, as observed earlier. Let us first identify the 'away' colours for each of these teams (on the assumption of retaining the status quo in primary colours for 'home' kits, placing them in order of present ODI rankings:

England

England v West Indies - 3rd Twenty20 International
England v West Indies - 3rd Twenty20 International

This one is easy considering how accustomed we have become in seeing them in the red T20I kit. The fans would hardly bat an eyelid if it crossed over to ODIs, a la 'away' kits for the English football team.

India

Pakistan v India - ICC World Twenty20 2007 Final
Pakistan v India - ICC World Twenty20 2007 Final

Call me biased, but it is impossible to imagine the Indian jersey in anything but blue. It would be outrageous to suggest a switch to orange - the closest to a secondary to the twin shades of blue in the last update to the jerseys. However, restoring the lighter shades of blue from Nike's pre-2009 exploits would do a magnificent rescue job as a base for the 'away' kit, and would prove a marked contrast from the blues worn by Afghanistan, England and Sri Lanka.

South Africa

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Following England's instance above, the yellow kit for the T20Is appears to be the automatic alternative. Yellow kits have been priorly designed for the ODI team in the 2017 Champions Trophy, which they donned for their encounter against Pakistan.

Pakistan

Australia v Pakistan: Quarter Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Australia v Pakistan: Quarter Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Throughout their history in white ball cricket, Pakistan have intermittently switched back and forth between banana leaf shades and starkly deeper variants of green. In an event where the latter forms the primary colour of their kit, a jersey based in light green, as exhibited in the 1992, 1999 and 2015 editions of the World Cup, should be the ready alternative.

Bangladesh

Enter caption

They have already shown envious zeal in bringing clash kits into major tournaments like the 2016 World T20 and 2017 Champions Trophy. Red has predictably provided their dominant green base with the ideal change this time, as can be seen in their jerseys unveiled for the World Cup.

Sri Lanka

Like Bangladesh, they have experimented with yellow as their 'away' kit base for the 2016 World T20 and 2017 Champions Trophy, and there is no reason why Sri Lanka should not continue with the same option for ODIs.

Afghanistan

MCC v Afghanistan
MCC v Afghanistan

Their penchant for brilliant streaks of red on their jerseys, caps and helmets makes the case for adopting the same as their base for an alternative kit.

In the most immediate hypothetical context of the World Cup, thus, England would enjoy the twin advantage of being the host and the top ranked team, meaning that there would be no practical need for a switch kit for them just yet. As the second ranked side, applying the suggested formula, India would require the light blue kit for their England encounter. Consequently, Sri Lanka would resort to their yellow kit in their clashes with England and India, where as Afghanistan would have to go with their reds for their matches against these three teams.

Bangladesh, being the lowest ranked team of the green brigade, will most probably don the red kits versus Pakistan and South Africa in the World Cup. On the other hand, the kits unveiled by South Africa sport a decidedly lighter green compared to the kits last worn by them in ODIs. This would absolve Pakistan from any onerousness of adopting alternative attires.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team ODI Cricket
Advertisement
5 biggest wins in Bangladesh's cricket history
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: A tournament with no underdogs
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest upsets in ODI cricket history
RELATED STORY
5 of the most heartbreaking losses for the Indian Cricket Team
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup: A look at the significant stats from India vs Bangladesh matches at the showpiece event
RELATED STORY
Three recent instances when a player batted despite serous injuries 
RELATED STORY
11 countries which have hosted the ICC World Cup thus far
RELATED STORY
10 times an unfancied bowler tore through a top batting side
RELATED STORY
Longest national anthems amongst cricketing nations
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
England in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us