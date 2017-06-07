Rating the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 jerseys

So who has the best and worst kit in this year's tournament?

@srihari_93 by Srihari Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2017, 17:12 IST

Bangladesh's second kit is quite a sight

Unlike in football where jerseys change every season, cricket jerseys are a lot more seasonal. Barring the odd update to a design that has existed for a long time, it is only around the time of a major tournament that some major upgrades are provided to the jersey.

With that in mind, there are certainly some interesting jerseys being adorned by the various countries competing in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. While some are the cynosure of all eyes, others are a reminder of what nightmares feel like in reality. Beauty might lie in the eye of the beholder but certain things are far more obvious than just that.

Here are the ratings for the jerseys worn by the teams competing in the Champions Trophy:

#8 Bangladesh - 2/10

There are three teams who have two jerseys for this year's tournament. None of those three teams have managed to nail their away (second) jersey and undoubtedly the worst of the trio is Bangladesh, whose jersey is quite simply, very difficult to describe. Designs in a shade of red that quite simply reeks of what the depths of hell would look like on a dark green backdrop is certainly not a sight for sore eyes.

Quite simply, it isn't a sight for any eyes. Yet, somehow, someone thought that was the way to go not just in the front of the jersey but also at the back. And pants in red have never looked worse as they do along with this jersey.

Grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons

That is even before coming to their home jersey, which if not as much of an abomination, is still not great. Playing with different shades of the same colour isn't easy and the home jersey has made it look a lot harder than it should. The intricate design in a colour that is lighter than the entire jersey provides some relief but unfortunately not enough to offset the jarring juxtaposition of two different shades of green that just doesn't work.

Perhaps Bangladesh were counting on how bad their jersey looks to distract their opposition but that certainly isn't working so far.