BRW vs MON Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 Eliminator?

Brampton Wolves (BRW) and Montreal Tigers (MON) will face off in the Eliminator of the GT20 Canada 2023 on Friday, August 4 (Saturday, August 5 in India). The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will host the encounter.

The Wolves were once placed on top of the table, but losses and washouts did not help their cause. In the end, they finished fourth with eight points and a net run rate of +0.360 thanks to wins in three out of seven matches.

They will go into the match after losing to Iftikhar Ahmed’s Surrey Jaguars by six wickets in their previous match. After being put in to bat first, the Wolves could only manage to score 128 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

Colin de Grandhomme scored 34 runs with three fours, but apart from him, none of the other batters stepped up. The Jaguars chased down the target with 11 balls to spare after Litton Das scored 59 runs off 45 balls with three fours and as many sixes.

Meanwhile, before their last league game, the Tigers were sitting pretty on top of the table. But the equations changed drastically and they ended up finishing third with nine points and a net run rate of +0.312. They will be disappointed with their performance against the Vancouver Knights, where they lost by nine wickets.

The Tigers were bowled out for 99 in 18.3 overs after which the Knights chased down the target with 31 balls to spare.

GT20 Canada 2023, BRW vs MON Prediction: Can the Tigers beat the Wolves?

Both teams slipped out of the top two and will now meet in the must-win clash. The team batting first is expected to win the match. The Wolves and the Tigers have strong bowling lineups and will be looking to bat first.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this GT20 Canada 2023 match.

