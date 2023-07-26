BRW vs MON Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 match?

Brampton Wolves (BRW) and Montreal Tigers (MON) will lock horns in Match No. 11 of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Wednesday, July 26 (Thursday, July 27 in India). The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, will host the encounter.

The Tigers, led by Chris Lynn, have not done much wrong in the tournament. They are placed on top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +1.202. Having won all three of their matches thus far in the tournament, the Tigers have looked in ominous form in the championship.

They defeated the Vancouver Knights by six wickets in their previous match. After opting to field first, they restricted the Knights to 149 for the loss of four wickets. Carlos Brathwaite was exceptional with the ball in hand, picking up two crucial wickets while giving away only 20 runs in four overs.

The Tigers chased down the target with 11 balls to spare. Sherfane Rutherford was stupendous with the bat as he stayed not out on 84 off 53 balls with seven fours and six sixes.

The Wolves, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with five points and a net run rate of +8.497 thanks to wins in two out of three matches. Their previous match against the Surrey Jaguars ended in no result after rain played spoilsport. It remains to be seen if they can get back to winning ways.

GT20 Canada 2023, BRW vs MON Prediction: Can the Wolves beat the Tigers?

Both Tigers and the Wolves have looked pretty much flawless in the tournament. Both teams are yet to lose a match and will be eager to continue the winning streak.

With the two having strong batting lineups, the team batting second will have a greater chance of winning the upcoming match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this GT20 Canada 2023 match.

