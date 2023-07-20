BRW vs MP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Global T20 Canada, Match 1

The first match of the Global T20 Canada will see the Brampton Wolves (BRW) go up against the Mississauga Panthers (MP) at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Canada on Friday, July 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BRW vs MP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Brampton Wolves will look forward to starting this year's tournament on a high note by winning this match. They have got a sound mixture of both young and experienced players.

Mississauga Panthers, on the other hand, too, will be hoping to win this match to set the way for the tournament ahead.

BRW vs MP Match Details

The first match of the Global T20 Canada will be played on July 20 at the CAA Centre, Brampton in Canada. The match is set to take place at 1.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BRW vs MP, Global T20 Canada, Match 1

Date and Time: July 21, 2023, 1.00 am IST

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton, Canada.

BRW vs MP Pitch Report

The track at the CAA Centre is a batting-friendly one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 184 runs.

BRW vs MP Form Guide (Last Match)

Brampton Wolves: NA

Mississauga Panthers: NA

BRW vs MP probable playing 11s for today’s match

BRW Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BRW Probable Playing 11

Usman Khan (WK), MP O'Dowd, MS Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Logan van Beek, Jan Frylinck, Tim Southee, Usama Mir, H Singh (C), JOA Gordon, and RR Joshi.

MP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

MP Probable Playing 11

S Malik (C), CH Gayle, CS Delport, TLW Cooper, Jaskaran Singh, James Neesham, Mihir Patel, Azam Khan (WK), Shreyas Movva, Usman Qadir, and Zahoor Khan.

BRW vs MP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Azam Khan (111 matches, 2244 runs, Strike Rate: 142.74)

Azam has scored 2244 runs at a strike rate of 142.74 in 111 matches. He also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps and that makes him the best pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Top Batter pick

Chris Gayle (463 matches, 14562 runs and 83 wickets, Strike Rate: 144.75 and Economy Rate: 7.62)

West Indian legend Chris Gayle is an experienced campaigner who has scored 14,562 runs in 463 matches at a strike rate of 144.75. Gayle also has 83 wickets under his belt.

Top All-rounder pick

Colin de Grandhomme (253 matches, 4110 runs and 81 wickets, Strike Rate: 155.62 and Economy Rate: 9.39)

Colin de Grandhomme could provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and the ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 4110 runs at a strike rate of 155.62 in 253 matches, while also scalping 81 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Tim Southee (242 matches, 284 wickets and 841 runs, Economy Rate: 8.23 and Strike Rate: 141.58)

Tim Southee is a breathtaking bowler who is expected to make a valuable contribution to his side. He has fetched 284 wickets while scoring 841 runs in 242 matches.

BRW vs MP match captain and vice-captain choices

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as he is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 14,562 runs while scalping 83 wickets in 463 matches.

Colin de Grandhomme

Colin is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and the ball in this upcoming fixture. He has scored 4110 runs while scalping 81 wickets in 253 matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BRW vs MP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Chris Gayle - 14,562 runs and 83 wickets in 463 matches

Colin de Grandhomme - 4110 runs and 81 wickets in 253 matches

Tim Southee - 284 wickets and 841 runs in 241 matches

Jimmy Neesham - 203 wickets and 3349 runs in 248 matches

Azam Khan - 2244 runs in 111 matches

BRW vs MP match expert tips

Chris Gayle could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can go bonkers against any given bowler on his day.

BRW vs MP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head-to-Head League

BRW vs MP Dream11 Prediction - Global T20 Canada

BRW vs MP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Chris Gayle, Mark Chapman, Max O'Dowd, Cameron Delport

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Logan van Beek, Shoaib Malik

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Usman Qadir

BRW vs MP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

BRW vs MP Dream11 Prediction - Global T20 Canada

BRW vs MP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Usman Khan

Batters: Chris Gayle, Max O'Dowd, Cameron Delport

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Logan van Beek, Shoaib Malik, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Chris Green, Zahoor Khan.