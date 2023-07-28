BRW vs VK Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 match?

Brampton Wolves (BRW) and Vancouver Knights (VK) will face each other in the Match No.12 of the GT20 Canada 2023 on Friday, July 28. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario will host the encounter.

The Wolves, led by Tim Southee, have been in stupendous form in the tournament. They are yet to be beaten and it shows how good they have been. They are placed on top of the table with seven points and a net run rate of +1.545 thanks to wins in three out of four matches.

They will go into the match after beating the Montreal Tigers by 15 runs. They also halted the Tigers’ three-match winning streak in the tournament. After being put in to bat first, the Wolves racked up a decent score of 143 in 19.5 overs.

Colin de Grandhomme scored 56 runs off 40 balls with seven fours and one six. Opening batter Usman Khan also scored 33 runs off 21 balls. Thereafter, the Wolves bowled the Tigers out for 128 in 19.1 overs.

The Knights, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.508. They need a win desperately to break into the top two. They will go into the match after losing to the Tigers by six wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Knights scored 149 for the loss of four wickets. Fakhar Zaman scored 73 runs off 53 balls with seven fours and three sixes. The Tigers chased down the target with 11 balls left.

GT20 Canada 2023, BRW vs VK Prediction: Can the Knights beat the Wolves?

The Wolves will go into the match as firm favourites. They have been brilliant in the tournament and there is no reason why they cannot beat the Knights in the upcoming match of the championship.

Prediction: Brampton Wolves to win this GT20 Canada 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the BRW vs VK match? Vancouver Knights (VK) Brampton Wolves (BRW) 0 votes