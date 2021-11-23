BT vs CB prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

The Chennai Braves and Bangla Tigers are all set to lock horns in Match No.12 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Tuesday, November 23. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Tigers, led by Faf du Plessis, didn’t make a great start to the T10 League 2021-22 as they lost to table toppers Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls. However, on Sunday (November 21) they made amends after registering their maiden win of the season over the Northern Warriors by five wickets.

After electing to field first, their bowlers faltered a wee bit as the Warriors scored 126 for the loss of four wickets in 10 overs. Warriors skipper Rovman Powell made hay, scoring a 27-ball 63 with four fours and three sixes. Moeen Ali and Samit Patel lent him able support.

The Tigers didn’t have much trouble in their run-chase as they tracked down the target in 9.1 overs to give them their first win of this year's T10 League. Will Jacks scored an unbeaten 22-ball 57 with eight fours and three sixes. Benny Howell also showed his brute force, scoring 35 off 11 with four fours and one six.

Meanwhile, the Braves, led by Dasun Shanaka, are currently gasping for breath in the tournament. They have lost three games and are yet to open their account in the T10 League 2021-22. In their previous game, they lost to Team Abu Dhabi by eight wickets on Monday, November 22.

Bhanuka Rajapaksha’s 29-ball 54 made sure the Braves scored 121 for the loss of two wickets. Angelo Perera and skipper Shanaka also played handy cameos. However, Team Abu Dhabi chased the target down in 9.2 overs to condemn the Braves to their third defeat in this year's tournament.

T10 League 2021-22: Can the Braves beat the Tigers?

Chennai Braves skipper Dasun Shanaka will need to be on form in their T10 League clash against the Tigers.

The Tigers have found some momentum in this year's T10 League after their win over the Warriors in their previous encounter. They will look to get back-to-back wins and climb the ladder in the tournament.

The Braves, on the contrary, are still trying to find their feet in the tournament. Bowling has been a major concern for them this year and beating the Tigers is unlikely to be easy for them.

Prediction: Bangla Tigers to win the match.

