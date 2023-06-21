BT vs LKK Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

Ba11sy Trichy (BT) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) are set to face each other in Match 12 of TNPL 2023 on Wednesday, June 21 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

Trichy, led by Ganga Sridhar Raju, are placed sixth in the table and are yet to open their account in the tournament. Having lost both of their matches, Trichy's net run rate stands at an abysmal -2.310. They lost to Salem Spartans by five wickets in their previous game.

After opting to bat first, Trichy huffed and puffed their way to 139 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Mani Bharathi scored 40 runs off 33 balls, but he did not get enough support from his teammates.

The Spartans chased down the target with 28 balls left in their innings. G Godson took three wickets for Trichy, while K Easwaran accounted for two scalps.

The Kovai Kings, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.687, thanks to two wins from three matches. They will be high on confidence after beating Narayan Jagadeesan’s Chepauk Super Gillies by eight wickets in their previous game.

After being asked to chase down 127, the Kovai Kings raced home in 16.3 overs. Sai Sudharsan racked up his third fifty in a row and stayed unbeaten on 64 runs off 43 balls with nine fours and a six.

TNPL 2023, BT vs LKK Prediction: Can Trichy beat the Lyca Kovai Kings?

The Kovai Kings have been among the most settled teams in the tournament. They should be able to ease past Trichy without having to break a sweat. Trichy, on the other hand, will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to have any chance of edging past the Kovai Kings.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings to win this TNPL 2023 match.

