BT vs NRK Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

Ba11sy Trichy (BT) and the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) are set to face each other in Match 28 of the TNPL 2023 on Wednesday, July 5, at 7:15 pm IST. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host the encounter.

Trichy, led by Ganga Sridhar Raju, have had a forgettable campaign thus far. They are yet to win a match and are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.900. They will be looking to salvage some pride and sign off with a win under their belt.

Trichy lost to Chepauk Super Gillies by 58 runs in their previous match. Their bowlers did an excellent job after restricting their opponents to 129 for seven in 20 overs. Skipper Raju was the pick of their bowlers after he finished with figures of 4-0-15-3.

K Easwaran picked up two crucial wickets while Silambarasan bowled at an economy rate of 5.25. Thereafter, Trichy were bowled out for 71 in 13.4 overs. Batting at No. 3, Daryl Ferrario scored 45 runs off 30 balls with four fours and two sixes, but their efforts went in vain.

The Royal Kings, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.415 thanks to wins in four out of six matches. Regardless of the outcome of the match, they will play in the Eliminator against Siechem Madurai Panthers. Nellai Royal Kings lost to Dindigul Dragons by seven wickets on July 1.

TNPL 2023, BT vs NRK Prediction: Can Trichy beat the Royal Kings?

The Royal Kings will go into the match as the firm favorites without much of a doubt. Trichy have looked clueless thus far and the Royal Kings should not have trouble in beating them.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings to win this TNPL 2023 match

