BT vs TAD prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

The Bangla Tigers and Team Abu Dhabi are all set to lock horns in Match No.17 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Friday. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi, led by Liam Livingstone, are on a rampage in the ongoing edition of the tournament. They are comfortably placed at the top of the points table, having won all of their first five matches. They also have a healthy net run rate of 1.592 in the championship.

In their previous game, they defeated the Delhi Bulls by six wickets on Wednesday, November 24. After winning the toss and opting to field first, Abu Dhabi’s bowlers faltered as the Bulls racked up a formidable score of 121 for the loss of four wickets in their 10 overs.

Danny Briggs picked up two wickets. In their run-chase, Abu Dhabi strained a wee bit as the game went right down to the last ball. In the end, Jamie Overton’s unbeaten five-ball 20 took them over the line. Opening batter Phillip Salt also contributed with a handy 23-ball 56.

The Tigers, led by Faf du Plessis, have now won three games in a row and moved to No.3 in the points table. In their previous match on Thursday, they defeated the Deccan Gladiators by nine wickets. After fielding first, they restricted the Gladiators to 116 for five in 10 overs.

Ben Howell was the pick of their bowlers with two wickets. Thereafter, the Tigers chased the target down in 8.1 overs with 11 balls left in their innings. Hazratullah Zazai was the star of the show as he hammered an unbeaten 26-ball 59 with the help of three fours and five sixes.

Can the Tigers beat Team Abu Dhabi?

Team Abu Dhabi have stayed unbeaten in the tournament at the halfway mark of their campaign in the league stage. However, they tended to strain a wee bit during the run-chase in their previous game.

The Tigers, on the other hand, have upped their game to a large extent. Both teams have chased well and the team, batting second, should be able to win their upcoming encounter.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Edited by Parimal

