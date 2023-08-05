Budapest Cup T20 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The GB Oval in Szodliget will be the host venue for a three-match T20 series between Hungary and Croatia, taking place on August 05-August 06.

Hungary enters the series after suffering a heavy defeat against the Czech Republic, where they were whitewashed 3-0 in the T20I series. Croatia, on the other hand, recently participated in the Quadrangular T20 Series 2023 in Bulgaria, but had a disappointing campaign, losing all three matches. After finishing at the bottom of the points table, their chance to secure third place in playoffs was thwarted as the match was abandoned.

Vinoth Ravindran, the wicketkeeper-batter, will captain the Hungary side, which includes seasoned players like Zeeshan Kukikhel, Sheikh Rasik, and Abhishek Kheterpal. Croatia's team will be led by Vedran Zanko, and they will rely on the performances of players such as Jawahar Danikula, Aman Maheshwari, and Hariprasad Satheedevi.

Budapest Cup T20 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, August 05

1st T20 - Hungary vs Croatia, GB Oval, Szodliget - 05:30 PM

Sunday, August 06

2nd T20 - Hungary vs Croatia, GB Oval, Szodliget - 01:00 PM

3rd T20 - Hungary vs Croatia, GB Oval, Szodliget - 05:00 PM

Budapest Cup T20 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The live-streaming and telecast details for the Budapest Cup T20 2023 have not been made available at this time.

Budapest Cup T20 2023: Full Squads

Hungary

Abbas Ghani, Abhitesh Prashar, Sheikh Rasik, Yadwinder Singh, Ali Yalmaz, Marc Ahuja, Zahir Safi, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Stan Ahuja (WK), Vinoth Ravindran (C&WK), Abhishek Keterpal, Bhavani Adapaka, Chris Dowle, Khaiber Deldar, Sandeep Mohandas

Croatia

Abhishek Awasthi, Aman Maheshwari, Ivan Slipcevic, Nigel Vincent, Sohail Ahmad, Vigneshwaran Rathinasamy, Alen Magdalenic, Jawahar Danikula, Samir Shelke, Vedran Zanko (C), Wasal Kamal, Christy Obrien (Wk), Pero Bosnjak (WK), Sam Houghton (WK), Christopher Osborne, Hariprasad Satheedevi, Ivan Daniel Matic, Kresimir Kekez, Naseem Khan, Sushant Rana, Vasu Pulibanti