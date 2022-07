Bukhatir T10 League 2022: Full schedule, match timings, squads and live streaming details

After the successful completion of the Bukhatir T20 League, the Sharjah Cricket Association is all set to host the T10 League from Sunday, July 3. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host all matches of the tournament.

Interglobe Marine are the champions of the T20 League, having defeated Future Mattress in the final.

A total of 12 teams are participating in the tournament. Each team will play three matches in the league phase. 18 league matches will be played before the top sides make it to the knockout stages.

The grand finale will be held on Wednesday, July 20.

Bukhatir T10 League, 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

July 3, Sunday

Fair Deal Defenders 7 District vs Rajkot Thunders, 9:30 PM

Medsol Labs - GHI CC vs The Vision Shipping, 11:30 PM

July 4, Monday

Future Mattress vs Brother Gas, 9:30 PM

DCC Starlets vs Hemnet Properties, 11:30 PM

July 5, Tuesday

PSM XI vs Colatta Chocolates, 9:30 PM

Interglobe Marine vs Ajman Heroes, 11:30 PM

July 6, Wednesday

Medsol Labs - GHI CC vs Rajkot Thunders, 9:30 PM

DCC Starlets vs Brother Gas, 11:30 PM

July 7, Thursday

PSM XI vs Hemnet Properties, 9:30 PM

Interglobe Marine vs The Vision Shipping, 11:30 PM

July 8, Friday

Medsol Labs - GHI CC vs Ajman Heroes, 9:30 PM

Future Mattress vs Colatta Chocolates, 11:30 PM

July 13, Wednesday

Fair Deal Defenders 7 District vs Ajman Heroes, 9:30 PM

Interglobe Marine vs Rajkot Thunders, 11:30 PM

July 14, Thursday

PSM XI vs Brother Gas, 9:30 PM

Future Mattress vs Hemnet Properties, 11:30 PM

July 15, Friday

DCC Starlets vs Colatta Chocolates, 9:30 PM

Fair Deal Defenders 7 District vs The Vision Shipping, 11:30 PM

July 16, Saturday

Quarter-Final 1, 9:30 PM

Quarter-Final 2, 11:30 PM

July 17, Sunday

Quarter-Final 3, 9:30 PM

Quarter-Final 4, 11:30 PM

July 18, Monday

Plate Semi-Final 1, 9:30 PM

Plate Semi-Final 2, 11:30 PM

July 19, Tuesday

Semi-Final 1, 9:30 PM

Semi-Final 2, 11:30 PM

July 20, Wednesday

Plate Final, 9:30 PM

Final, 11:30 PM

Bukhatir T10 League, 2022: Live streaming details

The Fan Code app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Bukhatir T10 League, 2022: Squads

Ajman Heroes

Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Faisal Baig, Faizan Sheikh, Sagar Kalyan, Saqlain Haider, Yash Jai Kumar, Adnan Arif, Ibthisam Sait,Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Sheridan Hadfield, Wajahat Rasool Adnan Khan (Wk), Khalid Shah (Wk), Ankur Sangwan, Charith Nirmal, Mohammed Ajmal, Nav Pabreja, Sheldon Dcruz, Sultan Ahmed

Fair Deal Defenders 7 District

Arsalan Javed, Babar Ghazanfar, Fahad Tariq, Farrukh Abbas, Mushtaq Ali, Saud Afzal, Sayed M Saqlain, Shahzad Ali, Wahab Hassan, Haider Ali Butt, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Mueen, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Sabir Jamil, Farhan Babar (Wk), Muhammad Imran OD (Wk), Danish Qureshi, Farman Ali, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Haider, Muhammad Qaiser, Muhammad Yasir (c), Muhammed Zameer Abbasi, Suleman Khalid.

PSM XI

Abid Chaudhary, Jeevan Gangadharan, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Qamar Awan, Zeeshan Akmal, Abdul Hafiz Afridi, Abdullah Azhar, Ameer Hamza, Zahir Siddiqui, Abdul Rehman (Wk), Dawood Ejaz (Wk), Ali Afridi, Farzan Raja, Gulraiz Yasin, Irshad Hussain, Jordan Samuel, Muktiar Ahmad, Saif Butt.

Brother Gas

Ansh Tandon, Mohammad Boota, Muhammad Afzal, Tanvir Javed, Usman Khan, Aayan Khan, Mohammad Waseem (c), Mohammed Saleem, Nasir Faraz, Shazaib Khan, Hamdan Tahir (Wk), Zeeshan Abid (Wk), Laxman Manjrekar, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Saqib Manshad, Umer Farooq, Zahid Ali.

Colatta Chocolates

Krishan Paul, Laxman Sreekumar, Mohammed Aqeel, Renjith Mani (c), Akhil Das, Arjun Rajan, Krishna Kumar Ramakrishnan, Manpreet Singh, Mohtasim Jakati, Shanib Muhammad, Shyam Ramesh, Vishnu Ramesh, Hari Prasanth (Wk), Janaka Chaturanga, Sapandeep Singh (Wk), Abdul Safar, Muhammad Zeeshan Butt, Nikhil Srinivasan, Taimoor Ali, Vinshad Puthamkulam.

DCC Starlets

Aaraash Raheja, Dhairya Desai, Shahrukh Amin, Shaurya Singh,Shival Bawa, Abdullah Tarique, Jaiditya Malik, Karan Dhiman, Shrey Sethi (c) & (Wk), Vaibhav Vaswani (Wk), Amaan Ali, Harshit Seth, Mathew George, Rachit Ghosh, Rishabh Mukherjee, Saad Abdullah, Shubh Mehta, Yug Sharma.

Future Mattress

Adil Mirza (c), Alishan Sharafu, Ansar Khan, Muhammad Usman, Syed Haider, Aryan Lakra, Rohan Mustafa, Sardar Bahzad, Shoaib Laghari, Tahir Latif, Tasawar Jammu, Umair Ali ,Zawar Farid, Abdul Shakoor (Wk), Saif Janjua (Wk), Abdul Ghaffar, Akif Raja, Haider Ali, Muhammad Mudassar.

Hemnet Properties

Amjad Iqbal, Aziz Ansari, Haroon Ghaus, Imran Abid, Rakesh Rawat, Saqib Ashraf, Umar Swadi, Harikrishnan Valloli, Moeez Waqar, Muhammad Abdullah, Rahul Soni, Saif Khan, Haroon Altaf (Wk), Rajeev Dudeja (Wk), Taha Ahmed (Wk), Harish Chandrasekaran, Krishnan Balasubrama, Mohit Raghav, Muhammad Faraz, Muhammad Farhan.

Interglobe Marine

Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan ,Muhammad Taimoor, Sandeep Singh, Vishnu Sukumaran, Yasir Kaleem, Amaan Maulvi, Hameed Khan, Shahnawaz Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Asif Khan (Wk), Asif Mumtaz (c), Attaullah, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Harry Bharwal, Junaid Siddique, Luqman Hazrat, Mohammad Zahid.

Medsol Labs โ€“ GHI CC

Fayyaz Ahmed, Israr Ahmed, Maqsood Hussain, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Salman Shahid, Shahan Akram, Vibhor Shahi, Waqas Ahmed, Abdul Malik, Rizwan Azam (c), Shabir Ali, Sunny Azam, Ahsan Sultan (Wk), Safeer Tariq (Wk), Farrukh Saleem, Hafeez ur Rehman, Mudassar Ali, Muzamil Khan, Sheraz Piya.

Rajkot Thunders

Ameya Soman, Ayesh Shaikh, Banty Nandy, Kiran Pethani, Mitesh Thanki, Pritesh Anadkat (c), Saad Maqsood, Advay Shidhaye, Bhera Ram, Dipesh Rajor, Karim Kotadia, Muhammad Nasir, Nirbhay Rajesh, Rohit Karanjkar, Hamza Sheraz, Waqas Ilyas (Wk), Hardik Patel, Milesh Pravin, Sumit Raychura.

The Vision Shipping

Aditya Shanware, Ali Abid, Junaid Shamsudheen, Mohammad Nadeem, Waheed Ahmed, Arsalan Bashir, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ikram Janjua, Imran Javed, Jawad Ghani, Sajad Malook, Saqib Mahmood, Shahbaz Ali, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Muhammad Umar Arshad (Wk), Sajjad Ali Hashmi (Wk), Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Sadaf Hussain

