Bushfire Bash raises over USD 7.7 million for charity

Bushfire Cricket Bash – Ponting XI v Gilchrist XI

The Bushfire Cricket Bash achieved its major goal of raising huge funds for the damage caused by the Bushfires that took the lives of not only humans but wildlife too. Many cricketing legends took part in this game for the welfare of the communities that have been affected by the horrible bushfires this summer.

Ricky Ponting's XI batted first and put on 104-5 in their 10 overs. Brian Lara looked at his vintage best as he retired at 30*, playing some exquisite cricketing shots. Ponting himself too was able to turn back the clock as he scored 26* off 14 balls.

It was a moment to cherish for 16-year-old Phoebe Litchfield who got a chance to bat with Ponting and Lara and showcased the enormous amount of talent she has. She herself played a couple of cover drives that almost stole Lara's thunder.

Midway through the game, the legend himself Sachin Tendulkar padded up to face an over from Australian women's all-rounder Ellyse Perry and his presence too contributed a lot to the raising of the funds. The Little Master never seemed to have lost his touch as he showcased an array of cover drives and flicks in the one over that he batted.

Chasing 105 to win, Gilchrist XI got off to a fantastic start as Shane Watson powered his way through to 30 off just 9 balls before getting retired. But after that, wickets kept on tumbling and the likes of Wasim Akram and Daniel Christian managed to restrict the Gilchrist XI below the required target.

With several match accessories also to be auctioned, the Bushfire relief game truly has been a grand success and the funds will be extremely helpful for the communities affected.

Mid-match, it was announced that the country's professional players – through the ACA – had pledged $2 million through Grassroots Cricket Fund to support clubs impacted by bushfire emergency.

Another legend Shane Warne too had participated in this cause by auctioning his baggy green cap and raising over AUD 1 million for the bushfire victims. Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn had also decided to donate $250 for every six that they would hit in the Big Bash League.

With the collective efforts of all these cricketing legends, the money raised will eventually help the wildlife and other damaged communities stand strong and rebuild.