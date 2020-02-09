Bushfire relief match 2020: Brian Lara delights Aussie crowd with a whirlwind 30*, sets Twitter alight

The 50-year-old batting maestro showed the world that his bat can still do magic.

The Bushfire relief match got underway with the Ponting XI taking on the Gilchrist XI. Ponting XI batted first and posted an extremely competitive 104/5 on the board. Batting legend Brian Lara rolled back the years scoring 30* off just 11 balls.His knock allowed Ponting XI to trump Gilchrist XI by 5 runs.

Lara scored three fours and two sixes in his 11 ball stay before retiring hurt, and wooed the Australian public yet again. Lara scored his first boundary courtesy a gorgeous extra cover drive off the bowling of Australian women’s pacer Elyse Villani. The ‘Prince of Trinidad' played yet another gorgeous cover drive off the bowling of Matthew Riewoldt, with the ball finding the ropes yet again.

The 50-year-old batting maestro showed the world that his bat can still do magic. Off the bowling of Andrew Symonds, Lara danced down the track with elegance and hoisted him over his head for an 81-metre six over long-on. Lara’s innings came to a close when he smashed Symonds for another six over long-off and 'retired'.

Fans went gaga over the fluent and classy knock of the batting icon. These were some of the tweets from the fans, about Lara’s batting display.

Lara retired from the game in the year 2007, and is the highest run scorer for the West Indies in Test cricket, with a colossal 11953 Test runs to his name. Lara also holds the record for scoring the highest individual score in Test cricket.

In the innings break, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar delighted the Aussie crowd by ‘coming out’ of retirement and facing an over bowled by Australian women’s pacers Ellyse Perry and Kara Sutherland.

Brian Lara at 50-years of age hitting them better than most people in their "prime" #BigAppeal — Bryce Parker (@bryce_parker26) February 9, 2020

Brian Lara is the best batsman I’ve ever had the joy of watching, and even now he’s still got such natural talent and timing. What a delight to see him bat again. #BigAppeal #BushfireCricketBash — Courtney (@CourtneyJS) February 9, 2020