CAB employees to work from home; shuts office due to coronavirus outbreak

CAB has followed in the footsteps of BCCI, who closed their office headquarters in Mumbai recently.

Cricket Association of Bengal office will be shut till from Tuesday to Saturday

Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Debabrata Das told reporters that the CAB has closed offices and asked its employees to work from home due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has affected the entire world, including India.

CAB has followed in the footsteps of BCCI, who closed their office headquarters in Mumbai recently while giving their employees the choice of working from home. All the cricketing operations in Kolkata were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic as told by Das.

“It is for restricting the people movement in office. Therefore, the office of the Association will remain closed from Tuesday to Saturday as a precautionary measure against the ongoing coronavirus outbreak."

Das, however, made it clear that the functional heads of various departments could ask their employees to report to the office in relation to the importance of the pending work. He stated that the employees were obliged to return calls, texts, and emails during their working hours.

“However, it is clarified that managers and functional heads can take a decision to get employees to report to the office as per work exigency/priorities."

“During this period, it would be work from home which implies that the employees must be available on phone calls, emails and any other mode of communication during working hours."

Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya also clarified that CAB understood the gravity of the situation and therefore it was necessary to shut down offices to tackle the threat of coronavirus pandemic.

"The COVID-19 is a pandemic, and in line with advisories and directives from the WHO, both the Central Government and Government of West Bengal, we are taking precautionary measures to secure the safety and well being of members of our staff. We look forward to support from all. Take care and stay safe."