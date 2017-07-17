CAB name Manoj Tiwary best cricketer, Ashok Dinda best bowler

Tiwary and Dinda will be given their awards at the annual awards function at the Eden Gardens on July 27.

Tiwary had an outstanding domestic season

What's the story?

Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary was rewarded for his hard work as he was named as the best cricketer for the 2016-17 season by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Along with Tiwary, Indian discard Ashok Dinda was named the bowler of the year while Abhimanyu Easwaran was named the gentleman cricketer of the year.

The cricketers will be rewarded on July 27 at a gala dinner held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

A CAB XI team was also named which will take part in the KSCA tournament in Bengaluru beginning on July 22.

Tiwary took to social media platform Twitter to express his gratitude for receiving the award. "Thanks @CabCricket for the honour and the constant support. I cherish every game that I play for Bengal, n my goal is to see us at the top," said Tiwary in his tweet.

In case you didn't know...

While Bengal did not have a great season in the Ranji Trophy 2016-17 season, Tiwary was the standout player with the bat and was lauded for his captaincy as well.

He was the highest run-getter for his side as he amassed 643 runs in 14 innings at an average of 49.46 with three half centuries and two centuries to his name with a high score of 169.

On the other hand, Dinda was the highest wicket-taker with 39 wickets in 12 innings.

The Details:

Tiwary has been a part of the Indian cricket team as well but has not achieved too much success and was quite inconsistent with his performances which led to him being dropped. He made his debut back in 2008 against Australia but has managed to play only 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is for the Men in Blue over the years.

He has scored 287 runs in 12 innings at an average of 26.09 with one half-century and one century to his name, the latter coming against West Indies in Chennai in 2011.

Tiwary had a spectacular Indian Premier League season as well with the Rising Pune Supergiant providing a lot of stability in the middle order.

Author's Take

Despite Tiwary having a splendid year with the bat, he will not get a chance to represent the Indian side in the near future. With the Men in Blue already facing a problem of plenty at the top order and middle order as well, it would be extremely hard to accommodate Tiwary into the side.

However, Tiwary will surely look to continue his fine run of form at the domestic level and hope for a better run by Bengal in the next Ranji Trophy season.