Manoj Tiwary hits back at Rashid Latif for his comments on Virender Sehwag

Tiwary posted a video on his Twitter handle.

Tiwary and Sehwag during their playing days

What’s the Story?

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has hit back at former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif, who had criticised Virender Sehwag for his tweet post India’s win over Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy last Sunday.

The 31-year-old right-hander said that he felt it was necessary for him to react to Latif’s words, who he felt had tried to tarnish the image of the former India opener.

”I generally don’t upload videos but Rashid Latif’s comments forced me to. He has tried to put down a legend like Virender Sehwag and it is a shameful act. So I was wondering what forced him to upload such a video.

“After thinking long I figured out that all he wants is his 60 seconds of fame – something which he doesn’t get nowadays. The language in the video suggests he doesn’t have courtesy and the decency to respect other players. He should realise that by posting such a video he has made a big mistake,” Tiwary said in a video, uploaded on Twitter.

In case you didn’t know...

Latif had taken to Facebook a day before the India-South Africa game on Saturday to criticise Sehwag for his tweet, stating that he had verbal diarrhea and India would return home after losing to South Africa in their final Group match.

He further added that he respected several Indian players, but did not respect Sehwag.

The heart of the matter

Tiwary further went on to ask Latif to have a look at his career statistics, stating that he may not understand them since they are in English. Sehwag, on his part, while not reacting directly to Latif, posted a tweet, which spoke about remaining quiet and not speaking without any meaning.

A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 9, 2017

What’s next?

It will now be interesting to see how and when Latif reacts to Tiwary’s comments. The right-handed batsman has been quite direct in his reaction to the former Pakistani captain’s words and one needs to wait and see if he gives back a fiery retort or not.

Author’s take

One expected someone from the Indian cricketing fraternity to react to Latif's words and Tiwary has given a prompt reply, in this case. Whether the former wicket-keeper can come up with a fitting reply remains to be seen now.