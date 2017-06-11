ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India will face South Africa and return from London, Rashid Latif takes a jibe at Sehwag

Rashid Latif's response to Virender Sehwag after the latter's tweet is an invitation to a banter ahead of India's match against South Africa

Rashid Latif lashes out at Virender Sehwag

Former Pakistani wicket-keeper Rashid Latif lashed out at Virender Sehwag for his choice of words to congratulate the Indian team after they defeated Pakistan in the opening game of Champions Trophy, 2017. In his fifteen minutes long video, Latif ranted about the former Indian batsman's comments and questioned India's loss against Sri Lanka.

After Pakistan lost to India by a huge margin, Sehwag took to Twitter and congratulated India. In his congratulatory tweet, he addressed Pakistan as son and Bangladesh as grandson to establish Inda as dominant.

Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 4, 2017

This tweet obviously did not go down very well with Latif. As soon as India lost its next match against Sri Lanka, he seized the opportunity to backfire at Sehwag for his comments. Since, Pakistan won its second match against best ranked ODI team, South Africa, Latif's response became stronger in his Facebook video titled “ Special Response to Sehwag.”

He started his video by congratulating Pakistan and then went on to criticise team India. He stated that his response towards Sehwag is justified because the latter targeted the entire nation.

He also added that he respects a lot of Indian Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan, VVS Laxman, Ajay Jadeja, Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh but has no respect for Sehwag and does not know where he came from.

“Like he said ‘Baap akhir baap hota hai’, Sehwag comes from Najafgarh, who helped the country with Independence. H was my grandfather,” complained Latif. He also added, “All big monuments left to India were by our ancestors. Be it Ajmer Sharif or Nizamuddin Sharif or Taj Mahal.I have bigger family in India than you do.”

Talking about the historic Test matches he also commented, “Jab hum uniform me the tab tum liquid form me the.”

“Sehwag, you have verbal diarrhoea. Team India will face South Africa on Sunday and will return from London on Monday. You will always be beneath us though I don't want to specify beneath what exactly.”

Latif also accused the Pakistan Cricket Board and held few of its members responsible for the present condition of the Pakistan Cricket team.

In response to this long video message, Virender Sehwag chose to maintain a dignified silence and conveyed his thoughts by means of a simple tweet.

A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 9, 2017

Ever action bears consequences. Let's see which side the table turn this time.