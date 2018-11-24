CABI revamp visually impaired cricket on the lines of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

India's visually impaired cricket team

Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) are set to revamp visually impaired cricket in India on the lines of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a Twenty20 domestic tournament in India among the various domestic teams in the circuit. The same format of cricket will be followed by CABI and the revamped tournament will be officially launched on 25th November 2018 in Bengaluru by legendary spinner Bhagwat Chandrasekhar.

The proposed tournament has been named after SP Nagesh who was the President of CABI. During the course of the three-month event, 23 states will participate in the tournament. The teams will be lined up in four pools for the league matches which will be followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and eventually the final championship Match.

Group A - Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Jammu Kashmir, Bihar and Telangana

Group B - Haryana, Bengal, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Group C - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura

Group D - Odisha, Karnataka, Punjab, Goa, Puducherry and Rajasthan

A total of 62 matches will be played in the tournament. Each pool will feature fifteen games. Ananthapur (Andhra Pradesh), Ambala (Haryana), Jalandhar (Punjab), Goa, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand), Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), Ajmer (Rajasthan), Thodupuzha (Kerala), Banaras (Uttar Pradesh) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu) will host these historical matches.

The goal of the Nagesh Trophy is to develop a structure which is in line with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and create a wider platform for cricket for the visually impaired. The objectives of the tournament are as follows:

To develop a platform on the lines of BCCI tournaments which bring confidence and security to the lives of visually impaired cricketers.

Provide ample opportunities to visually impaired players to showcase their skills and perform their best so that they go on to represent the country and become a team member of BCL (Bharat Cricket League) in all national as well as international tournaments.