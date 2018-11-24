×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

CABI revamp visually impaired cricket on the lines of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 

Niranjan S
CONTRIBUTOR
News
29   //    24 Nov 2018, 12:06 IST

India's visually impaired cricket team
India's visually impaired cricket team

Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) are set to revamp visually impaired cricket in India on the lines of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a Twenty20 domestic tournament in India among the various domestic teams in the circuit. The same format of cricket will be followed by CABI and the revamped tournament will be officially launched on 25th November 2018 in Bengaluru by legendary spinner Bhagwat Chandrasekhar.

The proposed tournament has been named after SP Nagesh who was the President of CABI. During the course of the three-month event, 23 states will participate in the tournament. The teams will be lined up in four pools for the league matches which will be followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and eventually the final championship Match.

Group A - Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Jammu Kashmir, Bihar and Telangana

Group B - Haryana, Bengal, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Group C - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura

Group D - Odisha, Karnataka, Punjab, Goa, Puducherry and Rajasthan

A total of 62 matches will be played in the tournament. Each pool will feature fifteen games. Ananthapur (Andhra Pradesh), Ambala (Haryana), Jalandhar (Punjab), Goa, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand), Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), Ajmer (Rajasthan), Thodupuzha (Kerala), Banaras (Uttar Pradesh) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu) will host these historical matches.

The goal of the Nagesh Trophy is to develop a structure which is in line with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and create a wider platform for cricket for the visually impaired. The objectives of the tournament are as follows:

To develop a platform on the lines of BCCI tournaments which bring confidence and security to the lives of visually impaired cricketers.

Provide ample opportunities to visually impaired players to showcase their skills and perform their best so that they go on to represent the country and become a team member of BCL (Bharat Cricket League) in all national as well as international tournaments.

Topics you might be interested in:
Blind cricket Team India Indian Cricket Team Shekar Naik
Niranjan S
CONTRIBUTOR
Media Incharge for Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI)
The highs and lows of Yuvraj Singh - The fighter
RELATED STORY
 Mayank Agarwal: Tragedy's child?
RELATED STORY
Here is how the Cricket World Cup Trophy got into shape
RELATED STORY
Rahul Dravid: The greatest servant of Indian Cricket
RELATED STORY
India's ODI No. 4 conundrum - Time to change the approach  
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant - The next big thing in Indian cricket
RELATED STORY
3 Forgotten Indian Cricketers who can be India's backup...
RELATED STORY
7 Moments of brilliance in the last 20 years which every...
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni, the ODI Captain or the T20 Captain: Whose...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can be a long-term replacement of Murali...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us