×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: Can Quinton de Kock bat South Africa to an elusive title?

Roald Grobler
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
12   //    25 May 2019, 20:28 IST

Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock

When the World Cup 2019 starts in May on English soil, South Africa will again have the chance to emerge as the winners for the first time. But World Cup glory has remained elusive despite the country having been tournament favourites on several occasions.

This year, hosts England are the favourites, with pundits choosing India and Australia as their next bets. South Africa will be happy to fly under the radar and ease their way into the tournament. 

They can prove to be a dangerous side though, and Quinton de Kock could have a big role to play in that.

De Kock’s form in 2019

On the batting front, the Proteas rest their hopes on a few players, with opening batsman De Kock standing out. He heads into his second World Cup in superb form. After a quiet 2018, he has bounced back in plenty of time for the showpiece event. 

De Kock has hit 469 runs in eight ODI innings this year at an average of 58.63. Five of his scores have been in excess of 50. 

The left-hander started the year with a Test century against Pakistan in January, after a two-year hiatus. In the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in March, he hit a century and three half-centuries.

Having started the year on an almost perfect note, De Kock moved on to play for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL in April. He starred in his team’s title run, ending as the third-highest run scorer of the tournament with 529 runs.

Stroke-making around the ground 

De Kock has the rare ability to hit the ball 360 degrees, sending the ball to the point, cover and square-leg boundaries with equal ease. 

Even opposition bowlers are impressed with this ability. "He picks up length at a ridiculous speed," said England’s Liam Plunkett to the Cricket Monthly in May 2017. "He hits the ball so hard for a guy who isn't so big but he also has very delicate hands and plays that late-cut shot very well. He doesn't need much width to cut so as a bowler you want to hit the top of his middle stump. But if you get the length wrong he whips you over mid-wicket. He's got to be one of the most challenging guys to bowl to in international cricket."

Advertisement

Plunkett is set to bowl to De Kock in the World Cup’s opening match on May 30, which pits England against South Africa. His comments show how highly respected the 26-year-old is. 

The batsman will be looking to make up for a poor showing in World Cup 2015, where he was only able to score 145 runs in eight matches. At this year's edition, he will be experienced enough to deal with the inevitable pressure.

The bowling attack

De Kock and the rest of the batting order are well-supported by the bowlers, with South Africa arguably boasting the best bowling attack in the tournament. 

Dale Steyn will spearhead the pace bowlers in his last World Cup, with Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi rounding out the three-man attack.

While they are a formidable trio, South Africa will hope that their bodies hold out for the seven weeks of the tournament. Ngidi has recently come back from an injury, while Steyn and Rabada withdrew from the IPL as a precaution.

Imran Tahir, meanwhile, is the first-choice spinner. In the 2015 World Cup Tahir claimed 15 wickets at an average of 21.53, and the Proteas will hope that he can replicate his success in 2019.

All-rounders Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorious and Chris Morris complete the bowling options.

While the bowlers are brimming with confidence, the batting line-up is less settled. It is still uncertain who De Kock’s opening partner will be. There are also concerns that the batting line-up may be too short.

World Cup win in De Kock’s sight

De Kock will be vital to South Africa’s hopes of reaching the final of the World Cup this year. If he bats them to a triumph, it will undoubtedly be the highlight of his already impressive career.

   

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Quinton de Kock
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Probable first choice XI for South Africa
RELATED STORY
5 Players who can help South Africa win the World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs South Africa warm-up match details, venue stats, team news and key players
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs South Africa warm-up match details, venue stats and team news
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa announce squad for the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 batsmen who have the potential to score a double century in the tournament
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why South Africa Will and Won't Win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why South Africa are the dark horses for the World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Analyzing South Africa's squad
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: Who will make it to South Africa's squad for the tournament?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us