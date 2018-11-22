Can India bounce back at Melbourne and level the T20I series?

In what was an unexpected result, it was the Australian team that took the lead in the Series

The first match was exactly what the Australian team needed as it brings them right back into contention. What would be more interesting is to see how the Indian team reacts in such a short span of time after, it was evident that a lack of planning hurt them in the first match.

India

Strengths

For India, the biggest strength has to be their batting and it needs to come good. A top 4 of Rohit, Dhawan, Rahul, and Kohli is very formidable and they need at least one of them to score an 80 plus score if they need a big total on board.

In the bowling department, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, and Kuldeep is a potent bowling lineup. Weaknesses

It has to be the middle to lower order. From No.4 onwards the batting lineup is just not as established as the team would have liked it to be.

On the bowling front, it's the 5th bowler that is going to cause India the most headache. Will India bench Khaleel or Krunal?

Player Under Spotlight

After failing miserably in Brisbane, the top 4 of the Indian team, barring Dhawan will be under the spotlight to take the team to a massive total.

Team Combination

India struggled massively with their 4th and 5th bowling options as both Khaleel and Krunal seemed to lack ideas on how to bowl against Lynn or Maxwell. This could prompt a change as Chahal could be brought back in place of either Khaleel or Krunal.

Australia

Strengths

It has to be the firepower in batting. As shown by both Maxwell and Lynn they just need 2-3 overs in the middle to take the match away from the opposition.

The lineup also delivered with Adam Zampa proving to be the key. In Tye and Stoinis Australia actually had a versatile bowling line-up, with plenty of different ways in which they can attack.

Weakness

The ability to tackle spin could be the biggest question mark as far as Australia is concerned. They didn't have many answers to the questions that Kuldeep was asking of them.

On the bowling side, it has to be the lack of options. With 4 overs to go Finch really didn't have many options other than going back to Tye even after he disappeared for 25 runs in his previous over.

Player under spotlight

Chris Lynn gave just a glimmer of what he's capable of in the first T20I. For Australia and his sake, he'll be looking to do a lot more of that this series.

Team Combination

Australia might look to open with Lynn and drop Short to No.3 in the order. Other than that they might be looking to bring in more options in the bowling department.

Verdict

With a shocker in Brisbane, the Indian team might have just got a wake-up call and would be raring to make a statement on this tour. It's hard to look beyond them from winning the second one and levelling the series.