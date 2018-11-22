×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Can India bounce back at Melbourne and level the T20I series?

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Feature
78   //    22 Nov 2018, 10:08 IST

In what was an unexpected result, it was the Australian team that took the lead in the Series
In what was an unexpected result, it was the Australian team that took the lead in the Series

The first match was exactly what the Australian team needed as it brings them right back into contention. What would be more interesting is to see how the Indian team reacts in such a short span of time after, it was evident that a lack of planning hurt them in the first match.

India

Strengths

For India, the biggest strength has to be their batting and it needs to come good. A top 4 of Rohit, Dhawan, Rahul, and Kohli is very formidable and they need at least one of them to score an 80 plus score if they need a big total on board.

In the bowling department, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, and Kuldeep is a potent bowling lineup. Weaknesses

It has to be the middle to lower order. From No.4 onwards the batting lineup is just not as established as the team would have liked it to be.

On the bowling front, it's the 5th bowler that is going to cause India the most headache. Will India bench Khaleel or Krunal?

Player Under Spotlight

After failing miserably in Brisbane, the top 4 of the Indian team, barring Dhawan will be under the spotlight to take the team to a massive total.

Team Combination

India struggled massively with their 4th and 5th bowling options as both Khaleel and Krunal seemed to lack ideas on how to bowl against Lynn or Maxwell. This could prompt a change as Chahal could be brought back in place of either Khaleel or Krunal.

Australia

Strengths

It has to be the firepower in batting. As shown by both Maxwell and Lynn they just need 2-3 overs in the middle to take the match away from the opposition.

The lineup also delivered with Adam Zampa proving to be the key. In Tye and Stoinis Australia actually had a versatile bowling line-up, with plenty of different ways in which they can attack.

Weakness

The ability to tackle spin could be the biggest question mark as far as Australia is concerned. They didn't have many answers to the questions that Kuldeep was asking of them.

On the bowling side, it has to be the lack of options. With 4 overs to go Finch really didn't have many options other than going back to Tye even after he disappeared for 25 runs in his previous over.

Player under spotlight

Chris Lynn gave just a glimmer of what he's capable of in the first T20I. For Australia and his sake, he'll be looking to do a lot more of that this series.

Team Combination

Australia might look to open with Lynn and drop Short to No.3 in the order. Other than that they might be looking to bring in more options in the bowling department.

Verdict

With a shocker in Brisbane, the Indian team might have just got a wake-up call and would be raring to make a statement on this tour. It's hard to look beyond them from winning the second one and levelling the series.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
Australia vs India T20I series 2018: A look at all the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 1st T20I: Will India surmount the...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia T20I Series: Important Battles to...
RELATED STORY
What to look forward to in India vs Australia T20 Series
RELATED STORY
India Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips 
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in India vs Australia T20I...
RELATED STORY
3 epic T20I encounters between India and Australia 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India can win the T20 series against...
RELATED STORY
5 Controversial India-Australia clashes that can never be...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India T20I series: 3 players who are...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Yesterday
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Tomorrow, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Tue, 27 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us